The announcement came days after it was confirmed The 1975 would replace Rage Against the Machine, who pulled out of headlining the festival due to illness

Rapper Jack Harlow and rock band Måneskin have both dropped out of the Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 line-up.

Festival organisers have been left scrambling to organise replacements after the international acts made the decision not to appear.

Fans have been left disappointed, with some buying tickets to see the two acts on the Reading & Leeds stages.

But why did they pull out of performing, and who could replace them on the line-up?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why did Jack Harlow and Måneskin pull out of performing at Reading & Leeds 2022?

The announcement was made on 15 August that they would no longer be performing at the festival.

Eurovision 2021 winners Måneskin had previously updated fans on their social media pages to let them know that they would no longer be performing due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

Reading & Leeds organisers have confirmed that Måneskin and Jack Harlow will both be appearing at an awards ceremony instead of performing for fans in England.

Jack Harlow has pulled out of his Reading & Leeds performance after being announced to appear that the MTV VMAs. (Credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, the festival said: “We are saddened to hear that Jack Harlow and Maneskin have decided to perform at an award show the same weekend they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds.”

The awards ceremony in question is the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which takes place on the same weekend as the festival.

This was confirmed after the VMAs told followers on social media they would both be joining K-pop band BLACKPINK and chart-topper Lizzo in performing at the show.

The VMAs will be held in Newark, New Jersey, meaning that neither act will be in the country to attend the Reading & Leeds Festival 2022.

What have fans said about the cancellations?

Some fans have been left bitterly disappointed by Jack Harlow and Måneskin pulling out of their performances to instead appear at the VMAs.

They have commended organisers for “calling out” the acts for not fulfilling their scheduled performances.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “So glad they called them out cos this is a joke.”

Another said: “I think this really goes to emphasise who makes music for the right reasons and who does it for money. Like yeah you get paid for fests too but you get to connect with 100k other folk in the process, awards are shallow, ornamental achievements in comparison.”

In-demand band Måneskin will perform at the MTV VMAs 2022 instead of performing for fans at Reading & Leeds Festival. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who could replace Måneskin and Jack Harlow at Reading & Leeds 2022?

Rage Against The Machine, who were due to headline the festival, pulled out last week after lead singer Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury while on stage in Chicago last month and had been performing while sitting down on a chair in recent shows.

While the band were forced to pull out of the festival and cancel their other UK tour shows due to recovery time for the injury, Reading & Leeds organised worked quickly to organise a replacement.

The 1975 will perform in the headline slot on Sunday instead.

However, as of yet, no additions have been made to the bill following Jack Harlow and Maneskin’s cancellations.

Fans have been giving their own recommendation for replacements, with many preferring a like-for-like act.

Rappers Playboi Carti and Central Cee have been floated as suggestions for Jack Harlow, while British rock band Royal Blood have been suggested as a replacement for the Italian rockers Måneskin.

Other suggestions include AJ Tracey, Aitch, Kasabian, The Courteneers and Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender.

Who is playing Reading & Leeds Festival 2022?

Despite the pull outs and cancellations, fans will still be treated to a weekend full of music.

British rapper Dave, iconic rock band Arctic Monkeys and now the 1975 will headline the festival.

Bring Me The Horizon, Megan Thee Stallion and Halsey will also appear, and they will be joined by acts such as Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Little Simz, Run The Jewels and Fontaines D.C.

When is Reading & Leeds 2022 taking place?

The festival is running during the late August bank holiday weekend.

Reading & Leeds will take place from 26th to 28th August.