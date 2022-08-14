Leeds Festival will feature Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

Music fans from across the country will be flocking to Yorkshire at the end of August.

Leeds Festival is returning and promises to be yet another huge weekend of live music.

The line-up has seen a slight shake-up after Rage Against the Machine were forced to drop out this week “per medical guidance”.

It comes after singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg during the band’s US tour.

The iconic band have been replaced by The 1975 on the bill.

If you have a ticket or are thinking about going to Leeds Festival, here is all you need to know:

When is Leeds Festival?

It will take place over the final weekend of August, as is tradition.

Leeds Festival runs from 26 August to 28 August.

Where is Leeds Festival?

The address for the festival is: Brahman Park, Bramham Lane, Wetherby LS23 6ND

Parking is included within the price of all tickets at Leeds Festival.

A shuttle bus operates between Leeds Train Station, from Sovereign Square Park, to Leeds Festival.

Who are the headliners for Leeds Festival?

There will be six headline acts at this year’s festival, leaving you with some tough decisions to make at the end of each day.

The headliners are as follows:

Friday

The 1975 - Main Stage East

Halsey - Main Stage West

Saturday

Dave - Main Stage East

Megan Thee Stallion - Main Stage West

Sunday

Arctic Monkeys - Main Stage East

Bring Me The Horizon - Main Stage West

Leeds & Reading Festivals are taking place this month. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

What is the full line-up for Leeds Festival?

Friday

Main Stage East

The 1975

Run the Jewels

Pale Waves

Denzel Curry

Willow

Mallrat

Main Stage West

Halsey

Bastille

DMA’s

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bru-C

The K’s

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Hybrid Minds

Bou

Kanine

TS7 (Live)

The Stickmen Project

Ashnikko

100 Gecs

Gayle

Dylan

Sad Night Dynamite

Festival Republic Stage

Beabadoobee

Role Model

Stone

Chloe Moriondo

The Blinders

Crawlers

The Native

Daisy Brain

Abby Roberts

Brooke Combe

CVC

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Arrdee

Danny Brown

A1 X J1

LD

Comfy

M’Way

V.I.C

Mugun

Wes Nelson

Mnelia

Joe Unknown

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Miso Extra

Claudia Valentina

Anorak Patch

Lice

Panic Shack

Emby

Meduulla

Boy Bleach

Just Wondering

Saturday

Main Stage East

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Circa Waves

Griff

Black Honey

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion

Glass Animals

All Time Low

Joy Crookes

Wallows

BBNO$

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Gorgon City

Biscits

Jaguar

Meg Ward

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Bakar

Everyone You Know

Piri & Tommy

Joey Valence & Brae

Festival Republic stage

Fever 333

As it Is

Cleopatrick

Tigercub

Kid Kapichi

Scene Queen

Witch Fever

The Scratch

Beauty School Dropout

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

PA Salieu

Potter Payper

Knucks

Morrisson

Fumez the Engineer

Hazey

Jords

Sir Spyro

Queen Millz

Kasst X Ajfrmthe8

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Dan D’lion

Bilk

Priestgate

Dolores Forever

Caity Baser

Deadletter

Sisi

Flowerovlove

Honeyglaze

Courting

Sunday

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines D.C.

Jack Harlow

The Lathums

Dayglow

The Sherlocks

Main Stage West

Bring Me The Horizon

D Block-Europe

Enter Shikari

Poppy

De’Wayne

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Wilkinson

Sigma

A.M.C feat Phantom

Obskur

Tommy Farrow

Luude

AMA

Madison Beer

Tai Verdes

Police Car Collective

Gus Dapperton

Festival Republic Stage

Ho99o9

Carolesdaughter

Sueco

Cassyette

Kid Brunswick

Taipei Houston

The Skinner Brothers

Static Dress

Thumper

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Krept & Konan

Unknown T

JPEGMafia

French the Kid

Country Dons

DJ Target

Snow

Ojerime

Crystal Millz

Jbee

Nukuluk

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Alissic

Joesef

Christian Alexander

Grove

Bemz

Uninvited

Jazmine Flowers

Gabe Coulter

Corella

Can you get tickets for Leeds Festival?

Weekend tickets sold out. Only Friday and Saturday day tickets are available for Leeds Festival.

You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster.

However, tickets are SOLD OUT for Leeds’ sister festival - Reading Festival 2022.

However you can get them from Ticketmaster’s verified resale option.

What will the weather be like for Leeds Festival?

The Met Office’s long range forecast for 18 August to 27 August is as follows: “The start of the period will be generally settled for most, although some heavy showers remain possible in the southeast on Thursday.

“Drier conditions with spells of sunshine are expected elsewhere.

“Cloud and rain will start moving into western areas on Friday.

“A keen breeze may develop across the north and northwest towards the end of the week. Periods of rain will alternate with drier and clearer weather over the weekend and into the start of next week. Any prolonged rain is expected to occur across the northern parts.

“Temperatures likely near normal at first, but becoming rather warm again further into the period, especially in the south. Unsettled conditions will dominate in most areas towards the end of the period.”

What is the alcohol policy?

You can bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsite - only before 6pm on Sunday evening.