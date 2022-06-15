The festival will be held over two days for the first time in 2022, and over 20 artists will perform

The line up for BBC Radio 2’s live music event, Radio 2 Live, has been announced - and tickets are due to go on sale later this week.

Radio 2 is also changing the venue of its annual live music event this year, and presenter Zoe Ball said the whole Radio 2 family was “giddy and excited” about the event.

So, who is performing at Radio 2 Live 2022, where is it taking place, and how and when can you get tickets?

Here’s what you need to know.

Simple Minds is one of the acts who will perform at Radio 2 Live 2022. Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr is pictured.

What is Radio 2 Live?

Radio 2 Live is an annual event which gives music fans an opportunity to see some of the biggest names in the music industry perform live.

In previous years, the event has been known as a festival in a day but it will take place over two days in 2022.

The event will also double in size this year, with over 20 artists performing across two stages.

Alongside the main stage, there will also be a Radio 2 DJ Tent for the first time where presenters will be playing classic tracks, from Motown in the 1960s to the present day.

When is Radio 2 Live?

The two-day event will take place on Saturday 17 September and Sunday 18 September 2022.

Who will be performing at this year’s Radio 2 Live?

The main artists for each of the days of the festival have now been announced.

They are as follows:

Saturday 17 September

Simple Minds

Tears for Fears

Craig David

Bananarama

Ella Henderson

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Kaiser Chiefs

Sunday 18 September

Nile Rodgers & Chic

George Ezra

Melanie C

Emeli Sandé

Mark Owen

Heather Small

Olly Murs

BBC Radio 2 also said a further artist for both days would be announced in the “coming weeks”.

Where is Radio 2 Live being held this year?

This year, Radio 2 Live will take place at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “We’re thrilled that Radio 2 Live will be held in Leeds, one of the great cities of the North.

“Live music is at the heart of the station so we can’t wait for us all to gather at Temple Newsam for two days of brilliant music, bringing everyone together to feel great.”

Where is Radio 2 Live usually held?

The music event is usually held in London’s Hyde Park.

The event was replaced with Radio 2 Live at Home due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

In 2021, there were live shows in Cardiff, Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.

How can I get tickets to this year’s Radio 2 Live?

Tickets for Radio 2 Live 2022 will go on sale on Thursday 16 June.

What did Zoe Ball say?

Announcing the news on her Radio 2 breakfast show on Tuesday 5 April, presenter Zoe Ball told listeners she couldn’t wait for the event.

“It’s official! The news is out and I can tell you the whole Radio 2 family can’t wait to be in Leeds this year for R2 Live.

“We are ready for two days of dancing and singing along with our fabulous listeners and some brilliant live acts.

“Personally, I’m giddy to get my groove on in the Radio 2 DJ Tent.”

How can I watch Radio 2 Live at home?

If you aren’t able to attend Radio 2 Live yourself, don’t worry, you can still enjoy the experience.

The event will be broadcast live on Radio 2 and will also be available live and on-demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.