Plans laid out in ‘Operation London Bridge’ are expected to have an impact on sporting fixtures across the UK

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the II passed away yesterday at her summer home of Balmoral aged 96.

Preparations are underway for a state funeral as the United Kingdom enters an extended period where respects will be paid to the monarch who reigned for over 70 years.

Plans laid out by ‘Operation London Bridge’ detail the guidance from Buckingham Palace about how the day-to-day lives of UK residents will look in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s passing.

Among the many aspects affected will be sporting fixtures, with many already postponed as a mark of solemn respect, and here is what we know so far about what is due to happen:

What sporting events will be cancelled following death of the Queen?

At the time of publication, several high profile sporting events including the weeknd’s full card of Premier League fixtures, have been called off.

‘Operation London Bridge’ sets out that sporting fixtures will indeed be postponed during the nine day mourning period.

A meeting of governing bodies across a range of sports is understood to have tkane place on Friday morning, where officials from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) set out Government guidance on the official period of mourning.

It is understood sports event organisers were left to make their own considered judgement regarding the staging of events during the days ahead.

An earlier meeting organised by sports governing bodies took place on Thursday afternoon.

What sporting events have already been postponed?

Football fixtures in England and Scotland that were due to take place on Friday night were called off yesterday, including Burnley vs Norwich City in the English Football League Championship and Dundee vs Cove Rangers in the Scottish Championship.

Play was also suspended in the golf at the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey as was the second day of the cricket Test match at the Oval between England and South Africa.

Horse racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned following the death of the Queen.

As Friday has progressed, more and more UK based events have been called off.

Will the Premier League be postponed following the death of the Queen?

The Premier League confirmed in a statement that the full card of fixtures due for this weekend, plus Monday night’s match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, would be postponed.

It remains unclear if the next round of fixtures will also be called off and when this weekend’s matches will be rearranged for.

During a normal season it seems likely that football would observe the plans set out by ‘Operation London Bridge’ but this is a complex issue due to the winter break in the 2022/23 season which is being enforced due to the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar.

Football fixtures before and after the break have already been packed into tight time frames, leaving very few available dates for fixtures to be rearranged in.

The next two rounds of Premier League fixtures, which would fall within the nine day mourning period, are also the last before the first international break of the season where players would join up with their respective national teams.

We will bring you more information on the Premier League and other sporting events once decisions have been announced.

Will Rugby matches be postponed?

Rugby Union matches across the UK have also been called off as a mark of respect.

The Scottish Rugby Union were the first to announce that all domestic matches scheduled for this weekend would not go ahead.