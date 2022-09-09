Queen Elizabeth II death: Her Majesty’s life in pictures from 1926 to 2022
Here we look at iconic photos from Queen Elizabeth’s life, from her birth in 1926 to her final photo welcoming the new Prime Minister on Tuesday.
For a queen who was never supposed to be, Elizabeth II defied expectations and became an historic, record-breaking monarch.
She was born in April 1926, in central London, and in 1947, at the age of 21, she married Prince Philip.
Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952, following the shocking death of her father, King George VI, and was coronated in 1953.
She is the longest reigning monarch in British history, and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
The Queen captured the hearts of many, oversaw periods of intense social change, and remained a figurehead for the nation throughout.
Her most recent royal meeting was to invite Liz Truss to form a Government, a meeting which she carried out at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire due to her declining health.
