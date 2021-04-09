Buckingham Palace has confirmed today, Thursday 8 September, that the Queen has been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The news comes around 15 months after the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, died aged 99 in April 2021 – just two months before turning 100.

The Queen is said to be “comfortable” and “resting” at her Scottish residence, but all of her children and some of her grandchildren have travelled to Scotland to be by her side.

It is said that if the Queen does pass away a code name will be triggered to notify senior royals, as well as the Prime Minister and other officials.

But what will happen when the monarch dies, and what is the code name? Here’s what we know.

What happens when the queen dies?

As we all know, when the monarch dies the crown is passed down to the next in line to the throne.

The Queen and Prince Philip pictured waving to guests at a street party outside Buckingham Palace in 2016, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's official 90th birthday celebrations (Getty).

In this instance, it will be Prince Charles who will take up his long-awaited position as king and will have a great say in some of his mother’s funeral plans.

For many, it’s unthinkable what might happen when the country’s longest reigning monarch dies but plans have been drawn up already.

Civil servants will be aware of the secretive code name, "Operation London Bridge”, as reported by The Guardian.

Aside from the queen’s immediate family, her private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, will be one of the first people to hear about her passing and will contact the prime minister.

The entrance of Diana, Princess of Wales' residence at Kensington Palace, was carpeted with floral tributes, messages, photos and personal momentos in 1997 days after she died. (Photo Getty Images)

The PM, at the time, will then hear ‘London Bridge is down’ on a secure telephone line – to keep the message strictly confidential – and then Commonwealth countries and countries where she is Head of State will be informed.

The announcement of the death of a royal family member is given via a notice pinned to the gates at Buckingham Palace and in the form of a newsflash sent to the world’s media.

Her Majesty’s passing may also mean that many workers across the country will be sent home from work early to take the rest of the day off as part of national mourning.

Do other royal family members have secret code names?

Royal family members are each assigned the name of a bridge to be used as a code word in the event of their death.

Prince Philip’s bridge was “Forth Bridge”, with a corresponding “Operation Forth Bridge” plan for his death.

Funeral plans for Princess Diana and the Queen Mother both shared the code name “Operation Tay Bridge.”

The royal family, meanwhile, are required to take black clothes and three-and-a-quarter inches armbands with them whenever they travel, to be worn in the event of a royal death.

Read more:

What happens if Prince Charles dies before the Queen?

If Prince Charles died before he got the chance to take the crown, Prince William would become the heir and then, once the Queen stood down, he would be King in his father’s place - as per the line of royal succession.

The code name for Prince Charles’ death is Operation Menai Bridge, which is a suspension bridge between the island of Anglesey and mainland Wales. The exact details of Operation Menai Bridge have not yet been formalised.

It is also possible that if Prince Charles does outlive his mother he could take on some of her powers if she is unable to carry them outself.

UCL’s Constitution Unit said Prince Charles could take on the Queen’s powers in a regency, but wouldn’t become King.

But for a regency to commence, the Queen would need to become too old and infirm to rule.

The Constitution Unit said: “The Regency Acts 1937 and 1953 established a procedure for declaring that the Queen has become incapable by reason of infirmity of mind or body.

“The people who can make a declaration of incapacity are at least any three of the Lord Chancellor, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Lord Chief Justice, and the Master of the Rolls.

“Any declaration of incapacity needs to be supported by medical evidence.”

What might happen on the day of the queen’s funeral?

Before her burial the Queen’s body will ‘lie in state’ in Westminster Hall, open for 23 hours a day until the funeral.

Big Ben is set to strike at 9am on the day, with church services and memorials expected to be held around the country the night before.

At 11am the coffin will arrive at the doors of Westminster Abbey, where the service will take place, and the nation will fall silent with the world’s media broadcasting the service around the globe.

On the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, it is expected that shops will shut, or work at reduced opening hours, the stock market will pause and a day off will be in store for most of the nation.

It is also likely that the service will be held 12 days after the queen’s death.

Just days after Princess Diana passed away, Kensington Palace was carpeted with hundreds of bouquets of flowers after the nation mourned her passing.