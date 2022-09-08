LiveQueen health concerns live: Meghan not travelling with Harry to Balmoral as Queen under ‘medical supervision’
Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s doctors are concerned for “Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision”.
The Queen is under medical supervision with doctors “concerned” for her health, Buckingham Palace has said.
The Royals are travelling to Balmoral, in Scotland, where Her Majesty is currently residing, with heir Prince Charles at her side.
A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Doctors ‘concerned’ for Queen’s health
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 17:21
Four Royals including Prince William arrive at Balmoral Castle
Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Countess of Wessex have now arrived at Balmoral Castle, my colleague Karen Roberts reports.
The Duke of York was a front-seat passenger in the first Range Rover, along with Prince Edward and Sophie, with the Duke of Cambridge driving.
The family members landed at Aberdeen Airport around one hour ago, with the fleet of cars transporting the royals straight to Balmoral Castle.
This means all of the Queen’s four children are now at the Aberdeenshire residence.
Prince Harry is travelling separately, while Meghan is remaining in London.
Gate opened at Balmoral Castle
The gate has been been opened at Balmoral Castle as we expect the arrival of Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Countess of Wessex.
The four Royals, who flew to Aberdeen Airport together by the RAF, are due to arrive to see the Queen at any moment, my colleague Karen Roberts reports from outside the Aberdeenshire residence.
Prince Harry is travelling separately however his wife Meghan will now remain in London.
Balmoral Castle loved by the Queen
Crowds have started to gather at Balmoral Castle, despite the inclement weather, as the country waits for news about the Queen.
Police could be seen at the entrance of the castle with the odd police car passing by, my colleague Karen Roberts, while members of the press have also gathered.
It is expected that Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Countess of Wessex will arrive any moment.
The Queen is very fond of Balmoral Castle, and has spent every summer at the Aberdeenshire estate.
She is fond of long quiet walks and barbecues in the large gardens.
Her Majesty is considered a neighbour to residents, and knows words in the local dialect Doric.
Meghan Markle will not travel to Balmoral Castle - reports
It is understood Meghan Markle will not travel to Scotland but will remain in London, PA and the BBC report.
The Duchess of Sussex will not attend the WellChild awards, which the couple were scheduled to take part in.
The duchess could potentially join Prince Harry in Scotland at a later date, the source said, following the change of plan.
It had previously been reported that both Meghan and Harry were travelling to Balmoral Castle to see the Queen.
The BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said: “They might have decided this wasn’t a moment for her to be at Balmoral.
“She might not have been warmly welcomed, to be candid.”
Where was the Queen born?
The Queen was born in a London townhouse located at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair on 26 April 1926, my colleague Sarah McCann reports.
She was the eldest child between Prince Albert and Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, who then had the title of Duchess of York and would later be affectionately known as the Queen Mother.
The house belonged to Bowes-Lyon’s parents: Claude and Cecilia, the 14th Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne.
The family had just moved into the house a few weeks before Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth was born by caesarean section.
In what would seem unthinkable now, the then Home Secretary Sir Willian Joynson-Hicks was there to witness the birth, so he could confirm that the new princess was indeed a member of the Royal Family.
Unfortunately, the townhouse which was the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth was demolished in 1937 by property developers.
The location is now home to Berkeley Square House Office block and Hakkasan Mayfair Chinese restaurant.
Storm clouds at Balmoral
My colleague Karen Roberts is reporting from outside Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire, where the Queen is under medical supervision.
Dark clouds and rain are gathering above the castle, in weather which mirrors the nation’s sombre mood.
Members of the public are gathering outside the gates alongside the press pack, despite the terrible weather.
Crowds gather at Buckingham Palace
A crowd has gathered outside Buckingham Palace beneath dark clouds as news spreads that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.
More than 100 umbrella-clad observers have congregated on the stone steps up to The Queen Victoria Memorial, opposite the royal residence, and dozens more are standing beside the gates.
Despite the size of the crowd, the atmosphere is relatively quiet and many are peering through the bars of the main gates.
Storm clouds are looming overhead, with a smattering of rain over central London.
Family members land at Aberdeen International Airport
An aircraft carrying seven members of the Queen’s family has landed at Aberdeen Airport.
Those onboard are believed to include Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie Wessex.
Harry and Meghan, who rushed from a trip in Germany to be at the monarch’s side, were not seen leaving the plane, but are heading to Balmoral Castle.
Who’s at Balmoral with the Queen?
Most of the Royal household is either at Balmoral Castle with the Queen, or travelling their to see her.
The heir to the throne Prince Charles, his wife Princess Camilla and sister Princess Anne are at her bedside.
Prince William, second in line to the throne, Prince Harry and wife Meghan are travelling to the Aberdeenshire castle now.
However the Duchess of Cambridge Kate has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started at a new school.
A flight has just landed carrying seven Royals at Aberdeen International Airport.
Seven Royals about to land at Aberdeen airport
A flight carrying seven Royals is expected to land at Aberdeen International Airport imminently, the BBC has reported.
Balmoral Castle, where the Queen is residing, is around an hour’s drive away.
The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said.