The Queen was born in a London townhouse located at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair on 26 April 1926.

She was the eldest child between Prince Albert and Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, who then had the title of Duchess of York and would later be affectionately known as the Queen Mother.

The house belonged to Bowes-Lyon’s parents: Claude and Cecilia, the 14th Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne.

The family had just moved into the house a few weeks before Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth was born by caesarean section.

Queen Elizabeth as a baby on her first outing 9 October, 1926 (Pic: INP/AFP via Getty Images)

In what would seem unthinkable now, the then Home Secretary Sir Willian Joynson-Hicks was there to witness the birth, so he could confirm that the new princess was indeed a member of the Royal Family.

Unfortunately, the townhouse which was the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth was demolished in 1937 by property developers.