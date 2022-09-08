Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest alongside her mother and father following her death, aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 at her Balmoral residence, Buckingham Palace confirmed today.

She reigned over the UK for 70 years and was the world’s longest reigning monarch,during her reign there have been 14 US presidents and she has appointed 15 Prime Ministers.

Her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on 9 April 2021 and had a funeral of minimal fuss at his own request.

The Queen will have a state funeral ten days after her death - it will be attended by state officials from across the globe, including the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer.

Where will the Queen be buried?

The day after the Queen’s death, her coffin will be carried to London by royal train if possible.

This follows Operation Unicorn, which was instigated because she passed away at Balmoral, her residence near Aberdeen.

If it is not possible to transport the coffin by royal train, Operation Overstudy will be triggered and the Queen’s coffin will be transported by train.

Her coffin will lie in state in the Palace of Westminster for three days - Westminster Hall will be open to the public for 23 hours a day.

Ten days after her death the Queen’s state funeral will take place and her coffin will be buried at King George VI memorial chapel within St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside her parents who were also laid to rest there. The chapel was completed in 1969.

The funeral of Prince Philip in 2021

The Queen’s father was King George VI, who died in 1952 aged 56 and her mother was Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101.

The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002 aged 71, and her ashes are housed at the chapel.

Windsor Castle is a royal residence in Berkshire which dates back to the 11th century and was originally built after the Norman Conquest.

It was used as a refuge by the royal family during the Blitz and has been the primary residence of Queen Elizabeth II since 2011.

Where is Prince Philip buried?

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 aged 99 and was privately interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Other royals who are buried in the royal vault include King George III, IV, and V, and King William IV.

Following the Queen’s funeral and burial, Philip’s coffin will be moved to the King George VI chapel to join his wife. The royal couple had been married for 73 years when Philip passed away.

Where will King Charles be buried?

Charles became king the moment that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died.

When King Charles dies he is expected to also be buried alongside his mother and father at King George VI memorial chapel.