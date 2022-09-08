The Queen’s family is currently on their way to Balmoral Castle to be by her side after Buckingham Palace confirmed that doctors are ‘concerned’ for her health

The Queen is currently under medical supervsion after she was focred to missed several appointments in the past few weeks.

There are fears over the health of the 96-year-old monarch, with doctors closely supervising her status as her family begins to gather at Balmoral Castle, where she has been staying since July.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after reports that the Queen has been suffering from mobility issues, with events and official duties scaled back in the past year.

Queen Elizabeth II will break from royal tradition as she prepares to appoint the newly-elected prime minister from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire. (Credit: Getty Images)

What has Buckingham Palace said about the Queen’s health?

In a statement this morning (8 September), Buckingham Palace confirmed that doctors were “concerned” for the monarch’s health.

The statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Fears over her health have since intensified after the Palace also confirmed that the Queen’s family, including her children and grandhildren, have travelled to be by her side at Balmoral Castle.

Where is Balmoral Castle?

Balmoral Castle is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, near the village of Crathie and a few miles away from Ballater. It is around 50 miles from the city of Aberdeen.

The castle has been in royal use since 1852, and is a private estate and therefore not a part of the Crown estate.

It is believed to be a favourite residence of the Queen’s, with the monarch and her now-late husband the Duke of Edinburgh spending every summer break at the Aberdeenshire castle.

She has continued to spend her summer break at the residence after her husband’s passing.

How does Queen Elizabeth II travel to Balmoral?

Tradtionally, the Queen travels to Aberdeenshire via train from London.

The royal would normally take from mid-July until October for her summer break at Balmoral.