Where is Balmoral Castle? Location of Queen’s Aberdeen home - what have doctors said about her health?
The Queen’s family is currently on their way to Balmoral Castle to be by her side after Buckingham Palace confirmed that doctors are ‘concerned’ for her health
The Queen is currently under medical supervsion after she was focred to missed several appointments in the past few weeks.
There are fears over the health of the 96-year-old monarch, with doctors closely supervising her status as her family begins to gather at Balmoral Castle, where she has been staying since July.
It comes after reports that the Queen has been suffering from mobility issues, with events and official duties scaled back in the past year.
Most Popular
Most recently, she was forced to pull out of a virtual Privy Council meeting, while also formally appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in a break with royal tradition.
What has Buckingham Palace said about the Queen’s health?
In a statement this morning (8 September), Buckingham Palace confirmed that doctors were “concerned” for the monarch’s health.
The statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Fears over her health have since intensified after the Palace also confirmed that the Queen’s family, including her children and grandhildren, have travelled to be by her side at Balmoral Castle.
Where is Balmoral Castle?
Balmoral Castle is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, near the village of Crathie and a few miles away from Ballater. It is around 50 miles from the city of Aberdeen.
The castle has been in royal use since 1852, and is a private estate and therefore not a part of the Crown estate.
It is believed to be a favourite residence of the Queen’s, with the monarch and her now-late husband the Duke of Edinburgh spending every summer break at the Aberdeenshire castle.
She has continued to spend her summer break at the residence after her husband’s passing.
How does Queen Elizabeth II travel to Balmoral?
Tradtionally, the Queen travels to Aberdeenshire via train from London.
The royal would normally take from mid-July until October for her summer break at Balmoral.
During this break, no official duties are undertaken. However, for instances such as the 2022 Tory leadership election, in which a new prime minister is selected during the parliamentary summer recess, the monarch takes a break from her recess to ask the incoming leader to form a new government.