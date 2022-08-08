The Queen has an annual summer break at the royal residence in Scotland, and is usually joined by other members of the royal family as well

Concerns about Queen Elizabeth II’s health have been sparked after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled her traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony in favour of a “small, private event” instead.

This is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What event has she cancelled and why?

The traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony usually see’s the Queen greeting well-wishers at the gates of the castle to mark the beginning of her summer break. During the welcome ceremony, the Queen also inspects a Guard of Honour formed by the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Each year the Queen travels to the royal residence for a few months of relaxation. She has been at Balmoral since July and is expected to remain in Scotland until some time in October.

Other members of the royal family are also expected to join the Queen during her stay. Last year, she was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, this year the Queen has opted to have a “small, private event” instead of the traditional public ceremony.

A royal source reportedly told the Mirror : “The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen’s calendar and something her majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her.

“It’s a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form.”

In response to concerns about the Queen’s mobility issues, Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining that the change in plans came “in line with adapting her majesty’s schedule for her comfort”.

Where is Balmoral Castle?

Balmoral Castle is a royal residence owned by Queen Elizabeth II and is situated in Aberdeenshire, near the village of Crathie.

Balmoral Castle is pictured near Ballater, on March 30, 2022 (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Unlike the monarch’s official residences, Balmoral is a private property, meaning it isn’t owned by the Crown.

An illustration of the castle features on the back of £100 notes issued by the Royal Bank of Scotland.

How is the Queen’s health?

The Queen’s health has been a topic of much discussion after she postponed a number of engagements following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis earlier this year.

It was announced by Buckingham Palace that she had contracted the virus on Sunday 20 February, after she had been in direct contact with her son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.

Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a statement released at the time, Buckingham Palace said that she was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

Shortly prior to testing positive for Covid, the Queen was seen with a walking stick during her first in-person engagement of 2022, where she met with the incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar at Windsor Castle.

In a video clip of the event, after the general asks how the Queen is feeling, she replied: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move”, and gestured to her left leg.

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar (right) as she meets the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries (Photo: PA)

At the end of last year, she also spent a night in a hospital in London for “preliminary investigations”.