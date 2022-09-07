The news comes after the Queen appointed newly-elected Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in a break with royal tradition

The Queen has missed a Privy Council meeting after she was told by doctors to rest.

The monarch had been due to attend the virtual event on Wednesday evening, however Buckingham Palace confirmed that the meeting had been postponed.

It comes after the Queen appointed Liz Truss as the Prime Minister and formally dismissed Boris Johnson at a meeting in Balmoral Castle, a change from royal tradition which normally sees the monarch meet with the incoming Prime Minister in Buckingham Palace.

Here’s everything we know about the situation.

Why has the Queen postponed the Privy Council meeting?

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.

“This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

It has been noted that the monarch has been taking a backseat from public appearances and major events, after suffering from mobility issues over the past year.

The Queen was forced to hold her audience with the new Prime Minister at Balmoral for the first time in her 70th-year reign as she was unable to travel back to London for the meeting, while she also cancelled appearances at events for her Platinum Jubilee earlier in the year.

The Queen recently moved full-time to Windsor Castle for her comfort, after temporarily moving to the residence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She has underwent an operation in October 2021, while also catching Covid-19 in February 2022.

Following her “mild symptoms”, she was said to be left “very tired and exhausted” by the virus.

What is the Privy Council meeting?

The Privy Council meeting was to be held in order to swear in new Prime Minister Liz Truss as First Lord of the Treasury.

Ms Truss would have taken an oath in front of Her Majesty, while cabinet members and ministers were also due to be sworn into their new positions.

They would have also been sworn in a privy councillors if they were not already appointed to this role.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that there will be no constitutional issues with the posponed meeting.