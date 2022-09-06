Liz Truss has been sworn in as the 56th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom following an audience with The Queen at Balmoral

Liz Truss has given her first speech as Prime Minister of the United Knigdom.

Ms Truss had visited Balmoral Castle earlier in the day, where she was officially confirmed as the 56th Prime Minister of the country and sworn in by the Queen.

Despite the brewing storm, and subsequent delays to the starting time due to the weather, Ms Truss was eventually able to hold the iconic press conference in front of the famous door of Number 10.

In her speech, Ms Truss made three promises for her premiership; to get “Britain working again”, to deal with the energy crisis, and to improve the NHS.

Her speech also gave clues to what the public can expect from her leadership, so what did she say exactly?

Here is her speech in full.

Liz Truss has made her first full speech as Prime Minister followng her appointment by the Queen. (Credit: Getty Images)

What did Liz Truss say in her first speech at Downing Street?

In front a large crowd filled with the wrold’s media and some of her strongest allies, Ms Truss addressed the nation for the first time.

She said: “Good afternoon.

“I’ve just accepted her Majesty the Queen’s kind invitation to form a new government.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression.

“History will see him as a hugely consequential Prime Minister.

“I’m honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country.

“What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom in enterprise and in fair play.

“Our people have shown grit, courage and determination, time and time again.

“We now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid.

“Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back.

“We need to build roads, homes and broadband faster.

“We need more investment and great jobs in every town and city across our country.

“We need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life.

“I know that we have what it takes to tackle those challenges.

“Of course, it won’t be easy, but we can do it.

“We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets, and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

“I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen.

“United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, recognising that we can’t have security at home without having security abroad.

“As Prime Minister, I will pursue three early priorities.

“Firstly, I will get Britain working again.

“I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform.

“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business led growth and investment.

“I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working building and growing.

“We’ll get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills.

“And we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads or broadband.

“Secondly, I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war.

“I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

“Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctor’s appointments and the NHS services they need.

“We will put our health service on a firm footing by delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS.

“We will put our nation on the path to long term success.

“We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face.

“As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger.

“Our country was built by people who get things done we have huge reserves of talent of energy and determination.

“I am confident that, together, we can ride out the storm.

“We can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is a vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations.

“I am determined to deliver.