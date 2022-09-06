Liz Truss will become the 15th prime minister of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign when she accepts the monarch’s invitation to meet with her in Scotland

The Queen is due to welcome the new prime minister at Balrmoral Castle in a break with royal tradition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after reports that the Queen has been suffering from mobility issues, with events and official duties scaled back in the past year.

Queen Elizabeth II will break from royal tradition as she prepares to appoint the newly-elected prime minister from Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why is Queen Elizabeth II appointing the new prime minister from Balmoral?

During her 70 year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has only ever appointed the newly-elected prime minister from Buckingham Palace.

However, the monarch is currently on her summer break on the Scottish estate.

Buckingham Palace initially announced the Queen was to interrupt her summer break to travel back to London to welcome Ms Truss.

It has now been confirmed that, instead of travelling, the Queen will remain at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

If the Queen does experience mobility issues near to the time she would be due to travel from Balmoral to London, last minute changes to the new prime minister’s diary will have to be made.

Therefore, it is understood that the decision has been made to cause the least possible disruption for the incoming leader.

How does Queen Elizabeth II travel to Balmoral?

Tradtionally, the Queen travels to Aberdeenshire via train from London.

The royal would normally take from mid-July until October for her summer break at Balmoral, known to be one of the Queen’s favourite places to stay.

During this break, no official duties are undertaken. However, for instances such as the 2022 Tory leadership election, in which a new prime minister is selected during the parliamentary summer recess, the monarch takes a break from her recess to ask the incoming leader to form a new government.

Where is Balmoral Castle?

Balmoral Castle is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, near the village of Crathie and a few miles away from Ballater. It is around 50 miles from the city of Aberdeen.

The castle has been in royal use since 1852, and is a private estate and therefore not a part of the Crown estate.

How does the Queen normally appoint a new prime minister?

Mr Truss will follow Mr Johnson to Balmoral, with the result of the Tory leadership ballot announced on 5 September.

In line with tradition, the outgoing prime minister made a final speech outside Number 10 Downing Street.

Shortly after, they travelled to Buckingham Palace to take part in their final audience with the Queen.

It is during this session that Mr Johnson was formally dismissed by the monarch.

The incoming prime minister, Ms Truss, is then summonded to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

She would then ask the new leader to form a new government.

The initial meeting at Buckingham Palace would usually end with a handshake between the Queen and the new prime minister.

The newly-welcomed leader then returns to Downing Street to deliver their first speech as prime minister of the United Kingdom.