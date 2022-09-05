The Business Secretary in Boris Johnson’s government is tipped to replace Nadhim Zahawi as Chancellor if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister

But their first challenge is to appoint a Cabinet - the PM’s top team of ministers who will run the various government departments and help them to implement their policies.

One of the most high profile positions is Chancellor of the Exchequer, who is essentially the second most powerful person in the UK after the Prime Minister.

Kwasi Kwarteng is widely tipped to become Chancellor of the Exchequer if Liz Truss is appointed PM (image: Getty Images)

The person widely tipped to become Liz Truss’s Chancellor is Kwasi Kwarteng.

So, who is he - and what has he said he would do in a Truss government?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Kwasi Kwarteng?

Kwasi Kwarteng, 47, is the current Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

He is also the MP for Spelthorne - a Surrey constituency that covers Staines-upon-Thames and Sunbury-on-Thames.

Born on 26 May 1975, Mr Kwarteng was raised in London.

Kwasi Kwarteng launched the UK Energy Security Strategy with Boris Johnson earlier in 2022 (image: Getty Images)

His parents Alfred K. Kwarteng and Charlotte Boaitey-Kwarteng - respectively an economist and a barrister - were originally from the west African country Ghana.

As a child, Mr Kwarteng proved to be highly academic.

He won the Harrow History Price - a prestigious award for fee-paying schools - before attending Eton College.

Eton is famous for having given the UK 20 Prime Ministers, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

Kwasi Kwarteng is a prominent Brexit supporter (image: AFP/Getty Images)

While at Eton, Kwasi Kwarteng secured another prestigious academic prize - the Newcastle Scholarship.

He went on to study classics and history at the University of Cambridge and was part of a team that won the BBC’s University Challenge in 1995.

Afterwards, he attended Harvard University on a Kennedy Scholarship and then completed a PhD in economic history at Cambridge in 2000.

At Cambridge, Kwarteng was a member of the University Pitt Club - a private members club whose other notable alumni include Prince Charles, John Cleese, Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne.

Kwasi Kwarteng was a member of the same private members club as Prince Charles as the University of Cambridge (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Between leaving academia in 2000 and becoming an MP in 2010, Mr Kwarteng worked as a financial analyst at investment banks in the City of London and was also a columnist for the Daily Telegraph.

Outside of his political career, the MP has penned several books, including ‘Ghosts of Empire’ about the legacy of the British Empire; ‘War and Gold: A Five-Hundred-Year History of Empires, Adventures and Debt’ and ‘Thatcher’s Trial: Six Months That Defined a Leader’.

The last of these examined Margaret Thatcher’s turbulent 1981 - a year when the UK faced high levels of unemployment, major economic problems and some of the worst violence seen during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

What’s happened in Kwasi Kwarteng’s political career?

Kwasi Kwarteng’s first foray into politics was a failed attempt to be elected as MP for Brent East in the 2005 General Election.

He came third with just over 3,000 votes in Ken Livingstone’s former seat.

Mr Kwarteng then chaired Conservative think tank the Bow Group and stood in the 2008 London Assembly elections - another election he was unsuccessful in.

In 2010, he became MP for Spelthorne after the retirement of previous incumbent David Wilshire - a Tory MP who was mired in the Parliamentary expenses scandal.

His backbench career saw him serve in the Transport Select Committee (2010 to 2013) and the Work and Pensions Select Committee (2013 to 2015).

Mr Kwarteng then campaigned for Brexit, and supported Boris Johnson in his two attempts to become PM (2016 and 2019).

His first salaried government post came under Theresa May in 2017, when he served as then-Chancellor Philip Hammond’s Parliamentary Private Secretary.

Afterwards, he moved to the Department for Exiting the EU in 2018.

With Boris Johnson’s election as leader in 2019, Kwarteng moved into the Cabinet to become the Business Secretary - a post he has held ever since.

When he became BEIS Secretary, he also became the first black person in UK history to run a government department.

Kwasi Kwarteng is a close ally of Liz Truss (image: Getty Images)

In this role, Mr Kwarteng has supported reducing the UK’s carbon emissions and has played a leading role in the government’s response to the energy crisis.

This has included taking Bulb Energy into government ownership and launching the UK Energy Security Strategy.

He is a close ally of Liz Truss and has been a key supporter of hers in the 2022 Conservative Leadership race.

Should he become Chancellor of Exchequer, as is widely expected with a Liz Truss win, he would become the UK’s first black person to hold this role.

Who is Kwasi Kwarteng married to?

Kwasi Kwarteng married Harriet Edwards - a London-based solicitor - in December 2019.

The couple have a daughter who was born in October 2021.