Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will find out who will replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister this week

A first look at the potential cabinet under Liz Truss has been revealed, according to the reports.

The Sunday papers are reporting that the likes of Kwasi Kwarteng, James Cleverly and Theresa Coffey could be in line for plum roles.

Ms Truss is widely seen as the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as Tory party leader.

The votes from Conservative members are currently been counted over the weekend as the poll closed on Friday (2 September) evening.

The result will be announced on Monday (5 September) by Sir Graham Brady of the 1922 Committee.

Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak will find out which one of them will become the next Prime Minister and replace Boris Johnson.

Who is expected to win the leadership vote?

Liz Truss is widely regarded as the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson, despite Rishi Sunak earning the most backers from the parliament party before the run-off.

Despite the support from MPs, Mr Sunak has consistently trailed in polling among party members.

It is widely expected that Ms Truss will be confirmed as the new party leader on Monday.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are vying to be the next Prime Minister.

What could Liz Truss’s cabinet look like?

The Sunday Times have reported a potential list of names who could feature in the top roles in Ms Truss’s cabinet.

Tim Shipman tweeted: “Truss cabinet revealed. Based on multiple converstions with aides and ministers, this is my current understanding of the Truss cabinet. Caveat: the white board is not finalised.”

It could look as follows:

Chancellor: Kwasi Kwarteng

Foreign: James Cleverly

Home Secretary: Suella Braverman

Cabinet Office: Nadhim Zahawi

Defence: Ben Wallace

Health: Theresa Coffey

Business: Jacob Rees-Mogg

Justice: Brandon Lewis

Trade: Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Levelling Up: Simon Clarke

Works and Pensions: Chloe Smith

Environment: Ranil Jayawardene

Culture: Nadine Dorries

Chief secretary to the Treasury: Chris Philp

Leader of the Commons: Ian Duncan Smith

Northern Ireland: Sajid Javid

Scotland: Allister Jack

Wales: Robert Buckland

Security: Tom Tugendhat

Chief Whip: Wendy Morton

Shipman added: “Kemi Badenoch is tipped by most people to be education secretary, but I have also heard Michelle Donelan’s name mentioned. Badenoch has also been pushing to take over at culture.

“Nadine Dorries has been offered the chance to stay at culture but she turned down a lucrative book deal to join the cabinet to start with and is attracted to a peerage and writing. But that means a by-election. She’s not telling anyone what she’s going to do.

“Penny Mordaunt, hotly tipped to be party chairman, I’m told is unlikely to do that role. Indeed, the word is she has already turned down two posts. Looking at what is left, Transport is a possibility.”

Who could be in a Rishi Sunak cabinet?

Mr Sunak is not expected to win the Tory party leadership contest.

He is behind in the polling and the talk from the Sunday papers has been on who will be in Liz Truss’s cabinet.