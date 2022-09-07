Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed Minister for Equalities, but there’s one important word missing from his job title.

The word “women” has been removed from the Minister for Equalities title, sparking confusion and uproar on social media.

Previously known as the “Minister for Women and Equalities”, the role, now held by Nadhim Zahawi after an appointment from new Prime Minister Liz Truss, reads only as “Minister for Equalities” on the Government website.

There was speculation that Ms Truss may have had plans to split the roles, and promote a “Minister for Women” to the Cabinet - this seems unlikely now given that most of her promotions have already been announced.

Liz Truss has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as Minister for Equalities. Credit: Getty Images

Labour MPs have criticised the change, arguing it is a step backwards in gender equality.

Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Women & Equalities Secretary, wrote on Twitter: “Women are always an afterthought for the Tories.

“Erasing the role for women in the Cabinet confirms it.”

Meanwhile, Labour MP for Bristol South Karin Smyth said it is a “very worrying development by the new PM.”

A Government source told NationalWorld that Cabinet appointments are still ongoing.

According to the its website, the Minister for Equalities has responsibility for “policy on sexual orientation and transgender equality” and “cross-government equality strategy and legislation.”

The lack of mention of women is again an implication to some that a separate Minister for Women will be appointed.

But the name of the role is not the only issue causing controversy.

Many have also criticised the appointment of Mr Zahawi, the man who briefly served as Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson’s government after Rishi Sunak quit the role.

Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed Minister for Equalities. Credit: Getty Images

When he launched his campaign in the Tory leadership race, which he was eliminated from in the first round, one of his promises was to “protect children from damaging and inappropriate nonsense being forced on them by radical activists.”