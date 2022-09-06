Liz Truss filled her cabinet with strong allies and supporters from her leadership campaign

Prime MinisterLiz Truss has made major appointments in her cabinet.

Following a busy first day in the job, the Prime Minister called on her MPs to attend 10 Downing Street in the evening, where she announced her cabinet appointments.

Her cabinet appointments were filled with strong allies and supporters, with Rishi Sunak supports not getting a look into the top positions.

But who has she appointed, and what roles will they serve?

Heres everything we know so far about Liz Truss’s cabinet.

Who is Chancellor?

Chancellor of the Exchequer is unsurprisingly one of the most highly-coveted roles in the cabinet, with the Chancellor in questions making important decisions and calls on the country’s economy and budgets.

Kwasi Kwarteng has been appointed as Chancellor is Liz Truss’s government. (Credit: Getty Images)

Liz Truss has appointed former Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to the role.

Mr Kwarteng served as Business Secretary from January 2021 until Boris Johnson’s resignation.

He takes over the role from previous Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Mr Kwarteng will have a lot on his plate coming into the role, with the country in the midst of a cost of living crisis and millions of people awaiting government intervention.

Mr Kwarteng is also facing a looming recession later this year, with pressure on the government to prevent this.

Who is Home Secretary?

Priti Patel announced that she was stepping away from her Home Secretary role shortly after it was announced that Liz Truss had won the Tory leadership contest.

Liz Truss has now taken the opportunity to appoint Suella Braverman to the role of Home Secretary under her leadership.

Suella Braverman is the new Home Secretary. (redit: Getty Images)

Ms Braverman previously served as Attorney General under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

She also ran against Ms Truss in the Tory leadership contest. Ms Braverman was eliminated in the earlier in the race, and threw her backing behind Ms Truss’s campaign following her elimination.

Ms Braverman’s tenure will pick up some controversial policies introduced by Ms Patel in the previous cabinet, including the Rwanda immigration policy.

The policy itself has been unpopular with the public and experts, but in her reisgnation letter, Ms Patel urged Ms Truss’s government to back the policy.

Additionally, Ms Braverman will be expected to deal with crime rates within the country, as well as the trafficking of people across the English Channel.

Who is Health Secretary?

Therese Coffey has been one of Liz Truss’s most ardent supporters during her leadership campaign, and in turn has been awarded with not just one but two prominent roles in Ms Truss’s cabinet.

Therese Coffey has been appointed as Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minster. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ms Coffey has been appointed as Health Secretary, replacing Steve Barclay, while also being given the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

Ms Truss commented on her aims to improve the NHS in her first speech as Prime Minister, meaning that Ms Coffey will have a bit of work on her hands to improve ambulance waiting times and wait for GP appointments.

Speaking to reporters shortly after her appointment, the MP for Suffock coastal, said: “I’m just about to enter the department and go to meet our great civil servants I’m going to work with.

“We’ve got priorities A, B, C, D – ambulances, backlogs, care, D – doctors and dentists. And we’re going to work through that and we’ll make sure that we’re delivering for the patients”.

Who is Foreign Secretary?

Foreign Secretary was the role Liz Truss held before she was elected as leader of the Conservative Party by party members.

Now Prime Minister, Ms Truss chose to appoint close ally James Cleverly to the position.

Mr Cleverly had previously served as Education Secretary under Boris Johnson during the end of his premiership.

With a war in Ukraine, and a significant amount of support and allyship given to Ukraine, Mr Cleverly will have much to deal with in the role.

Ms Truss has already spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, being the first foriegn leader to speak to her, with Mr Zelensky sharing that the pair had discussed security measures afforded to his country by the UK.

Who else has been appointed to Liz Truss’s cabinet?

In adition to the top jobs in the cabinet, Liz Truss also made appointments - and re-appointments - in other roles.

