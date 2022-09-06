LiveNew UK Prime Minister - live: Liz Truss makes appointments to cabinet with Therese Coffey given Deputy PM role
Liz Truss has officially been named the UK’s new Prime Minister - follow our live blog for the latest news and analysis.
Liz Truss has made quick work of assembling her cabinet as she got straight to work.
The Prime Minister made some major calls, including appointing Therese Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary.
The new Chancellor of the Exchequer has officially been announced as Kwasi Kwarteng, while Suella Braveram joins the cabinet as Home Secretary and James Cleverly moved into the Foriegn Secretary role.
Other MPs to join her cabinet include Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary and Kemi Badenoch, a former Tory leadership candidate, as INternational Trade Secretary.
Her appointments come after Ms Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister, after being officially appointed by the Queen at Balmoral.
She promised to take action on energy bills, and said that her other priorities are to “get Britain working again” and making sure people could get access to GP appointments and NHS services.
The 47-year-old beat Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race to be handed the key to Downing Street. She is the third female Prime Minister, and fourth successive Tory in Number 10.
Earlier, Boris Johnson gave his resignation speech outside Number 10 and he tended his resignation with the Queen at Balmoral.
Follow our live blog for the latest news and analysis from NationalWorld reporters.
Liz Truss officially named UK Prime Minister
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 22:04
Kit Malthouse named as Education Secretary, Jayawardena and Trevelyan given roles
Kit Malthouse has been named as Education Secretary in Liz Truss’s government.
Mr Malthouse previous served under Boris Johnson as Policing and Crme Minister.
Meanwhile, Ranil Jayawardena has been appointed as Evironment Secretary, while Anne-Marie Trevelyan takes up the role of Transport Secretary.
Kemi Badenoch and Chloe Smith given roles
Former Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch has been appointed as International Trade Secretary.
Additionally, Chloe Smith has been appointed to Work and Pensions Secretary.
Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed Business Secretary, Simon Clarke in as Levelling Up Secretary
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed Business Secretary by Liz Truss.
Mr Rees-Mogg moves from his role as Brexit Opportunites minister.
Meanwhile, Simon Clarke has been given the role of Levelling Up Secretary.
Liz Truss speaks to Volodymyr Zelensky in first conversation with foreign leader
Despite it being a busy day for Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister has found time for her first conversation with a foreign leader.
Ms Truss spoke first to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, picking up the mantle which Boris Johnson has left behind.
Mr Zelensky tweeted: “I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected (British) PM @trussliz. Invited her to (Ukraine). Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It’s important that (Britain) is ready to further strengthen it. Attention was paid to security guarantees.”
Alok Sharma re-appointed Cop26 President
Alok Sharma has bee re-appointed to the role of Cop26 President.
The MP for Reading West has held the role since 2021, and lead the United Kingdom in negotiations at the highly-publicised Cop26 conference in Glasgow last year.
Penny Mordaunt apointed Leader of the House of Commons
Penny Mordaunt ran a close race to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest, but she fell short right at the final hurdle.
However, Ms Mordaunt has not lost all, as Ms Truss appointed her as Leader of the House of Commons.
Additionally Ms Mordaunt will also serve as Lord President of the Council
Former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi appointed in cabinet
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer will also take up the roles of Equalities Minister and Intergovernmental Relations Minister.
Ben Wallace re-appointed and Brandon Lewis given Justice Secrtary role
The next cabinet appointments come in the form of Ben Wallace and Brandon Lewis.
Ben Wallace has been re-appointed as Defence Secretary.
Brandon Lewis moves from his Northern Irish Secretary role to Justice Secretary.
Wendy Morton appointed as Chief Whip
Wendy Morton has been appointed as Chief Whip.
Ms Morton previously served Boris Johnson’s government as a transport minister, and takes over from Chris Heaton-Harris in the Chief Whip role.
Suella Braverman appointed Home Secretary
Suella Braverman has been appointed Home Secretary by Liz Truss.
Ms Braverman previously held the role of the Attorney General, while she also went up against Ms Truss in the early days of the Tory leadership contest.
After she dropped out of ther race, Ms Braverman backed Ms Truss’s campaign for Prime Minister.