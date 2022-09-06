Liz Truss has officially been named the UK’s new Prime Minister - follow our live blog for the latest news and analysis.

Liz Truss has made quick work of assembling her cabinet as she got straight to work.

The Prime Minister made some major calls, including appointing Therese Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary.

The new Chancellor of the Exchequer has officially been announced as Kwasi Kwarteng, while Suella Braveram joins the cabinet as Home Secretary and James Cleverly moved into the Foriegn Secretary role.

Other MPs to join her cabinet include Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary and Kemi Badenoch, a former Tory leadership candidate, as INternational Trade Secretary.

Her appointments come after Ms Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister, after being officially appointed by the Queen at Balmoral.

She promised to take action on energy bills, and said that her other priorities are to “get Britain working again” and making sure people could get access to GP appointments and NHS services.

The 47-year-old beat Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race to be handed the key to Downing Street. She is the third female Prime Minister, and fourth successive Tory in Number 10.

Earlier, Boris Johnson gave his resignation speech outside Number 10 and he tended his resignation with the Queen at Balmoral.