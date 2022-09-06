Liz Truss will face the Labour leader for the first time in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday

The former foreign secretary saw off competition from Rishi Sunak to become the leader of the Conversative Party.

The new prime minister will address the nation for the first time later today as she begins to assemble a new cabinet for her premiership.

Truss will face a number of challenges when she arrives in office including the cost of living crisis, NHS waiting times and the energy crisis.

Alongside these challenges she will also face opposition from the Labour Party and its leader Keir Starmer. But how has the Labour leader reacted to Liz Truss’s appointment?

What has Keir Starmer said about Liz Truss becoming prime minister?

Keir Starmer opened up hostilities with Liz Truss by offering a token congratulations to his new opponent as she steps into 10 Downing Street. But he immediately followed up with criticism against the Conservative party.

The Labour leader said on Twitter: “I’d like to congratulate our next prime minister Liz Truss as she prepares for office. But after 12 years of Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis. Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs.”

Starmer has also been critical of Ms Truss’s plans to lower corporation tax, he believes she is not on the side of working people and has described the new leader as “out of touch.”

Starmer said: “We’ve heard far more from the latest prime minister about cuts to corporation tax over the last summer than we have about the cost of living crisis, the single most important thing that’s bearing down on so many millions of households.”

Millions of households are set to face the highest energy bills the UK has ever seen as Ofgem confirmed an 80% jump in prices which will send the average household’s yearly bill from £1,971 to £3,549.

What has Liz Truss said after becoming prime minister?

Liz Truss has vowed to be bold in cutting taxes as she believes this will help stimulate the economy. Truss said: “I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative.. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.”

Truss has also stated that lowering NHS backlogs will be one of her main targets as prime minister. Truss is expected to appoint Therese Coffey as deputy prime minister and she will also assume the role of health secretary.