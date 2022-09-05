Sir Keir Starmer said Liz Truss is “not on the side of working people” after she was unveiled as the new leader of the Conservative party.

Giving his reaction to the result of the leadership election at Friern Barnet School in north London, he told journalists: “We’ve heard far more from the latest prime minister about cuts to corporation tax over the summer than we have about the cost-of-living crisis, the single most important thing that’s bearing down on so many millions of households.

“That shows not only that she’s out of touch, but she’s not on the side of working people. So she needs to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, she needs to deal with the fact the NHS is on its knees, and she needs to deal with the collapse of law and order.

The Labour leader also hopes to insulate millions of homes over the next few years in order to reduce energy costs. Credit: Getty Images

“There can be no justification for not freezing energy prices. There’s a political consensus that needs to happen. She needs to ask the question how she’s going to pay for that. Labour made it clear, it needs to be a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.