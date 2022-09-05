LiveNew UK Prime Minister - live: Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership election to become PM
Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak to become the UK’s new Prime Minister - follow our live blog for the latest news and analysis.
Liz Truss has been announced as the new UK Prime Minister.
The 47-year-old beat Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race to be handed the keys to Number 10 Downing Street.
Who will be the new Prime Minister?
Last updated: Monday, 05 September, 2022, 14:24
Liz Truss arrives back at campaign HQ
Liz Truss has arrived at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters in Westminster after winning the Tory leadership contest.
She arrived in a car with Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.
She was met by crowds of reporters and stood at the top of the steps posing for a photo with Conservative Party co-chairman Andrew Stephenson.
Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and his supporters shouted at Ms Truss from outside the gate while playing loud music.
The full list of UK prime ministers who have served Queen Elizabeth II in 70 years
The Queen has been served by 14 UK Prime Ministers, including Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and more recently, Boris Johnson.
She will soon be served by a 15th Prime Minister in Liz Truss, who will be the country’s third female Prime Minister.
My colleague Rochelle Barrand has taken a look at each of the 14, and what their relationship was like with the Queen.
Rishi Sunak says ‘It’s right we now unite behind the new PM’
In a tweet congratulating Liz Truss, defeated Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak said: “Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign.
“I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family.
“It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times.”
Unions ready to fight against Liz Truss’ ‘dictatorial’ attack on workers’ rights
Trade unions are preparing to fight back against a raft of measures aimed at curtailing workers’ ability to take industrial action and a wider assault on employment rights, my colleague Ethan Shone is reporting.
Leading figures in the trade union movement have accused Liz Truss of waging an “ideological attack” on workers and warned that the new Prime Minister is trying to “capitalise on an historic cost of living crisis to stamp out the trade union movement”.
Despite already operating under some of the most restrictive trade union laws in Europe, Truss’ proposals would make it harder for workers to organise by introducing higher ballot thresholds for action, taxing strike pay and implementing minimum service levels in certain sectors.
There have also been reports that the new Prime Minister is considering a review of rules around the 48-hour working week, breaks and mandatory holidays.
The proposals have been criticised as “out of touch and cruel,” with one Labour MP describing the potential changes as “highly authoritarian, undemocratic and dictatorial”.
Nicola Sturgeon wants ‘good working relationship’ with Liz Truss
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she “will seek to build a good working relationship” with Liz Truss after her election as Conservative leader.
She tweeted: “Congratulations to Liz Truss. Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with last 3 (prime ministers).
“She must now freeze energy bills for people & businesses, deliver more cash support, and increase funding for public services.”
What is Liz Truss going to do about energy prices?
Liz Truss has promised action on cost of energy “within one week” of becoming Prime Minister, my colleague Matthew Mohan-Hickson reports.
She appeared on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg but she would not be drawn into specifics about which action she would take.
She said: “If I’m elected as prime minister, within one week I will make sure there is an announcement on how we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and of long-term supply to put this country on the right footing for winter.
“What I want to reassure people is I will act, if elected as prime minister, within one week.
“Now what I can’t do, Laura, on this show, is tell you exactly what that announcement would be.”
Previously Ms Truss had said she would not give “hand outs”, but instead claimed she would boost the economy with tax cuts.
This was after the new energy price cap increased the average household bill to more than £3,500 for October.
Sir Keir Starmer’s reaction
Sir Keir Starmer said Liz Truss is “not on the side of working people” after she was unveiled as the new leader of the Conservative party.
Giving his reaction to the result of the leadership election at Friern Barnet School in north London, he told journalists: “We’ve heard far more from the latest prime minister about cuts to corporation tax over the summer than we have about the cost-of-living crisis, the single most important thing that’s bearing down on so many millions of households.
“That shows not only that she’s out of touch, but she’s not on the side of working people. So she needs to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, she needs to deal with the fact the NHS is on its knees, and she needs to deal with the collapse of law and order.
“There can be no justification for not freezing energy prices. There’s a political consensus that needs to happen. She needs to ask the question how she’s going to pay for that. Labour made it clear, it needs to be a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.
“So, she needs to show that she actually understands and can meet the challenges that are there after 12 years of failure of this Tory Government.”
Liz Truss’ victory speech in full
“Well, thank you, Sir Graham (Brady). It’s an honour to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party.
“I’d like to thank the 1922 Committee, the party chairman, and the Conservative Party for organising one of the longest job interviews in history.
“Thank you very much. I’d also like to thank my family, my friends, my political colleagues, and all of those who helped on this campaign. I’m incredibly grateful for all of your support.
“I’d like to pay tribute to my fellow candidates, particularly Rishi Sunak. It’s been a hard-fought campaign. I think we have shown the depth and breadth of talent in our Conservative Party.
“And I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine, and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle.
“Friends and colleagues, thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party, the greatest political party on earth.
“I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people – our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility, and I know that’s why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019. And as your party leader, I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country.
“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative.
“My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term.
“And I will deliver on the National Health Service, we will deliver for all for our country, and I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of the Conservative Party, our brilliant Members of Parliament, and peers, our fantastic councillors, our MSs, our MSPs, all of our councillors and activists and members right across our country, because, my friends, I know that we will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver.
“And we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024, thank you.”
Who is Liz Truss?
My colleague Imogen Howse has put together a detailed article on Liz Truss’ personal and political background.
It includes her upbringing, by parents she describes as “left-wing”, her time as a Liberal Democrat and how she changed her mind on Brexit after the vote.
The moment Liz Truss became the new Prime Minister
This was the moment that Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, announced that Liz Truss became the UK’s next Prime Minister.