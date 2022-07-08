Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has identified corporation tax as something he could cut

Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader has fired the starting gun for a leadership contest.

But there is concern in some quarters that he could still attempt to implement major policies during the time he has left in 10 Downing Street, despite having no Parliamentary backing to do so.

Indeed, he was planning to implement major economic changes with his new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi before being forced to step down.

One of Mr Zahawi’s stated targets in his thus far brief stint as Chancellor of the Exchequer has been to cut corporation tax - something he could implement if he gets elected as the next PM.

So what exactly is this tax, what did Nadhim Zahawi say about it - and how likely is it to change?

What is corporation tax?

Corporation tax is a tax on some of the profits businesses make.

All limited businesses in the UK have to pay it, and it is calculated in a similar way to the income tax we pay as individual workers.

Some members clubs, societies and associations, as well as co-operatives, also have to pay it.

It is paid through a company tax return form known as CT600 that has to be sent - profits or not profits - to HMRC once every year.

Currently, the corporation tax rate is set at 19% in the UK.

Most countries have some form of corporation tax, but some territories - like Guernsey, the Isle of Man and the Cayman Islands - do not have any.

This is why some multinational companies choose to headquarter themselves in these places, or divert their profits through them.

For this reason, right-leaning politicians tend to argue the tax should be set at a low level to attract businesses, which is part of the reason why it has been reduced by successive Tory Chancellors from a rate of 28% over the past decade.

However, according to the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, the tax is a major source of revenue for the Treasury, generating £50 billion in the 2021/22 tax year.

The UK’s current rate sits well below the global average of 23.6% and the average in the Americas (27.16%), although it is on a par with the European average (18.98%).

Near-neighbours like Ireland (12.5%) and Hungary (9%) have rates that are much lower.

How will corporation tax change?

Corporation tax is set to rise for the first time since 1974 next year.

As announced in Rishi Sunak’s 2021 Covid Budget last spring, the headline rate will rise to 25% for company profits over £250,000 from the next financial year in April 2023.

Firms whose profits are under £50,000 will have to pay a ‘small profits rate’ of 19%.

Mr Sunak said at the time that it was “fair and necessary to ask [businesses] to contribute to our recovery” from the Covid pandemic.

The rise was justified, he said, because there was public spending of more than £100 billion on emergency support for firms during the various lockdowns.

It is set to raise an additional £47.8 billion for the public purse by April 2026, according to government estimates, and would allow the government to boost business investment.

What did Nadhim Zahawi say about corporation tax?

While his broadcast interviews on Wednesday (6 July) were dominated by questions about Boris Johnson’s future, Nadhim Zahawi was able to set out some of his plans as Chancellor.

With the cost of living crisis squeezing UK households, he told Sky News’ Kay Burley his priorities were “to rebuild the economy post-pandemic and to get growth going again, and tax cuts."

With regard to tax cuts, he said: “there’s nothing off the table”.

Pushed on corporation tax - a levy on profits that is unpopular among many right wing Conservatives - Mr Zahawi said he wants the UK to be "as competitive as we can be whilst maintaining fiscal discipline.”

"I want to be one of the most competitive countries in the world for investment.

"I know that boards around the world, when they make investment decisions, they’re long-term, and the one tax they can compare globally is corporation tax."

Is corporation tax likely to be cut?

While the Chancellor had corporation tax at the forefront of his mind on Wednesday, it seems unlikely that the planned rise for 2023 will be stopped.

Despite concerns Boris Johnson could go rogue, it’s unlikely he would be able to get any legislation through Parliament.

Mr Zahawi is also likely to be focused on his own campaign for the Conservative Party leadership for at least the next few weeks.

Even if he wins, there would be no guarantee that corporation tax would be a priority for a Zahawi administration.