An interesting reaction from the Mayor of London to Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget. Many bankers who work in the City of London will likely be delighted with the lifting of the cap on their bonuses.

The VAT cut on overseas tourists may also encourage travellers to visit the capital. However Labour mayor Mr Khan has said the economic plans risk “harming our economy for years to come”.

He said: “The measures in this Budget are not only unfair, but will put public finances on an unsustainable footing, which risks harming our economy for years to come.

“As the country grapples with the worst cost of living crisis in decades, the Chancellor has today prioritised massive unfunded tax giveaways for the wealthy, rather than helping those households that are really struggling.

“There is not enough in today’s Fiscal Statement to help those families and businesses who need support the most. Today was a missed opportunity from the Chancellor who could have made a real difference to millions of Londoners by providing free school meals to all primary school children, uplifting Universal Credit and ensuring that the most vulnerable receive a basic amount of free energy. He should also have given me the power to freeze private rents in London, which would save people £3,000 over two years.

“Instead the Government has chosen to bring in an swathe of tax cuts that they admit will disproportionately benefit the most wealthy in society. Londoners who are struggling to make ends meet will be disappointed at the lack of immediate help today.”