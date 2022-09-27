Liz Truss and her Chancellor of the Exchequer have faced criticism from all sides for their mini budget, after the pound to dollar ratio plummeted to record lows

Kwasi Kwarteng delivered a mini budget on 23 September that was full of tax cuts and deregulation, as the Chancellor of the Exchequer sought to help consumers with the cost of living and ward off a recession.

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss have been accused of enriching the rich with their trickle down economic agenda (image: Getty Images)

The Chancellor has also tried to quell investor concerns about the economy by announcing that he would unveil a ‘medium term fiscal plan’ in the coming weeks. But what could this plan mean - and when will Mr Kwarteng announce it?

Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

What could Kwasi Kwarteng announce in budget?

Kwasi Kwarteng did not leave much off the table when he unveiled his mini budget. He slashed some of the UK’s biggest taxes, including national insurance, stamp duty and corporation tax.

But in follow-up interviews on Sunday (25 September), the Chancellor suggested more tax cuts could be coming in the next budget. Ideas reported to be under consideration include:

abolishing a charge for parents who earn more than £50,000 and claim child benefit

Increasing annual allowances on pension pots

a tax break for people who stay at home to care for children or loved ones.

“We’ve only been here 19 days. I want to see, over the next year, people retain more of their income because I believe that it’s the British people that are going to drive this economy,” Mr Kwarteng told the BBC.

Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested more tax cuts are on their way (image: PA)

Advertisement

With the record fall in the value of the pound on Monday (26 September), the Chancellor insisted he was going to reveal a medium-term fiscal plan with an updated set of Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts. It was a move that may have been intended to calm markets.

The OBR is an independent public body that was set up by the coalition to rate the government of the day’s economic performance and to provide an assessment of what economic impact new policies could have.

The lack of an OBR forecast was the reason why the government’s major fiscal event became known as a mini budget rather than a ‘full fat’ one.

Given the short timespan between Liz Truss’s appointment as PM and the fiscal event, Kwasi Kwarteng did not seek out an OBR forecast - the OBR typically needs 10 weeks’ notice to produce one.

But despite the OBR producing a partial assessment, Mr Kwarteng blocked its publication before his mini budget. It led to suggestions that the Chancellor and the PM were trying to avoid scrutiny of their economic agenda.

Advertisement

As well as containing this economic assessment, the upcoming budget would also underline the government’s “fiscal discipline” and lay out a “credible plan” to bring down the government debt, the Chancellor said on Tuesday (27 September).

What does a weak pound mean for the UK economy? (image: AFP/Getty Images)

He also hinted the government would pursue more policies intended to promote economic growth, including “Big Bang 2.0” reforms of the financial market regulations.

“We are confident in our long-term strategy to drive economic growth through tax cuts and supply side reform. Supply side reforms are critical – increasing capacity brings down prices,” he said, according to a Treasury readout of Mr Kwarteng’s meeting with the private sector.

“Cabinet ministers will set out more supply side measures over the coming weeks to make meaningful change. Right across government, departments have to be focused on this. As I said on Friday, every department will be a growth department.

“We have responded in the immediate term with an expansionary fiscal stance on energy because we had to. With two exogenous shocks – Covid-19 and Ukraine – we had to intervene. Our 70-year-high tax burden was also unsustainable.

Advertisement

“I’m confident that with our growth plan and the upcoming medium term fiscal plan – with close cooperation with the Bank [of England] – our approach will work.”

Critics have warned the Chancellor’s current tax cutting plans already risk driving up government borrowing and the national debt to unsustainable levels. It all led the pound to drop to a record low of $1.03 in early trading on the Asian markets on Monday (26 September), before rallying slightly.

When is the next budget?

When announcing that a medium-term fiscal plan was in the pipeline, the Chancellor also gave us a date for when the next ‘full fat’ budget would take place.