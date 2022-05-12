Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the UK has fallen by 0.1% every month since February

UK think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) has predicted the UK will go into recession in 2022.

The cost-of-living crisis has seen the UK economy grow at the slowest rate in a year, with figures in March making for stark reading.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.1% on a monthly basis after growth stalled in February.

GDP in the UK is currently at 0.7% and has led to fears that with rising inflation, another recession is on the horizon.

Here’s everything you need to know about what a recession is and how long it could last.

What is a recession?

A recession is when a country experiences economic decline.

The UK’s wealth is calculated by their GDP.

When the GDP rate goes down, like it has done in recent months, the economy will shrink.

If the GDP declines for two quarters in a row (six months), this is defined as a recession.

Is the UK going into a recession?

UK think tank the NIESR predicted on 11 May that the UK would go into recession.

The current GDP rate of 0.7% has been falling every month since February.

Households have been feeling the squeeze as the cost-of-living crisis sees interest rates soar to their highest levels in 30 years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak blamed the UK’s slow recovery on the War in Ukraine.

Sunak said: “Our recovery is being disrupted by Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and other global challenges, but we are continuing to help people where we can.”

What happens in a recession?

In a recession, the economy struggles, as the wealth of a country has shrunk due to the low GDP.

This means that some businesses may have to find ways to save money and people could lose their jobs.

With growing rates of inflation, people find that their wages are not covering their everyday essentials like petrol, electricity or heating costs.

In the last big recession in 2008, unemployment levels peaked at 10%.

How long does a recession last?

The length of time a recession lasts depends on the measures the government put in place to help revive the economy.

According to Forbes Magazine, the average recession in the USA lasts for 11 months.

After the 2008 recession, it took the UK five years to get its economy back on to the size it was before the fallout.

When was the last UK recession?

The last time the UK entered a recession was August 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses closed with many people losing their jobs and the GDP fell by 20.4%.

The most famous recession to hit the UK was the crash of 2008.

Dubbed the great recession, it was caused by rising energy prices and the collapse of the housing market.

This recession lasted for five quarters and was the longest one on record since the second world war.

The downturn of 2008 was global, impacting all of the G7 countries.