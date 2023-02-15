The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows falling petrol, diesel and air fare prices drove the drop, with food prices also falling

The UK inflation rate fell back again in January 2023 but remains close to record highs, the latest Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The yardstick for how much prices are rising across the UK economy has shown the rate of increases has now dropped a percentage point from October’s 41-year high of 11.1% to 10.1% - the third consecutive monthly fall. It is a crucial marker for understanding how severe the ongoing cost of living crisis still is for UK households.

The latest ONS findings will come as good news to Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, who have pledged to significantly cut inflation (although it is expected to decline anyway in 2023). It also appears to vindicate the Bank of England’s latest interest rates rise, with the UK’s central bank increasing rates in a bid to keep inflation at a sustainable level.

The bad news for everyone else is that prices are still rapidly rising on top of the significant increases recorded in January 2022 (when the CPI rate was 5.5%). While lower diesel and air ticket price hikes have helped to reduce the inflation rate (and food prices have stopped increasing), they all still recorded double-digit increases last month.

So, what does the ONS CPI for January 2023 tell us - and what does it mean for the cost of living?

What does inflation mean?

Inflation is an economics measure that shows how much the price of goods and services have risen over a set period of time. In the case of the CPI, the headline time period used is a year - so the figure of 10.1% means prices are 10.1% higher on average than they were in January 2022.

All western countries use inflation to track how their economies are performing. If the rate is high - as it currently is - it means the cost of living is likely to be rising for people across the UK, which means the value of money is likely to be decreasing.

So, in essence, most of us are poorer than we were a year ago. Rates of inflation constantly shift as a result of several factors, the most important of which include:

Oil prices: higher oil prices make goods more expensive because it costs more to get them from A to B

higher oil prices make goods more expensive because it costs more to get them from A to B Energy prices: higher energy prices make it more expensive to produce goods and services

higher energy prices make it more expensive to produce goods and services Government policies: major tax cuts can increase spending, which can drive up prices

The ONS publishes updates on the UK inflation rate every month. These figures have been in the news a lot over the past year because inflation has been climbing at a steep rate.

Why is inflation so high?

There are several big reasons for why inflation is so high at the present moment. These include:

The war in Ukraine: global food prices have been driven up as Ukraine is a major producer of important ingredients, like grain and sunflower oil.

global food prices have been driven up as Ukraine is a major producer of important ingredients, like grain and sunflower oil. Sanctions against Russia: western sanctions against Russia, such as the UK oil ban, and resulting retaliation from President Vladimir Putin have thrown energy and fuel supplies into doubt. This has sent global prices soaring as Russia has been a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe.

western sanctions against Russia, such as the UK oil ban, and resulting retaliation from President Vladimir Putin have thrown energy and fuel supplies into doubt. This has sent global prices soaring as Russia has been a major exporter of oil and gas to Europe. Global post-Covid recovery: As countries have restarted their economies after emerging from Covid-19 lockdowns, demand for fuel and energy has surged - although this is now less of a factor in the inflation rate.

Given the Russia-Ukraine war is likely to continue for some time and there is no immediate solution in sight for the global energy crisis, inflation is expected by economists to continue to remain high before falling back over the next year. Even when it falls back, it’ll still mean the cost of living is higher than it was before the crisis and - given the prospect of a recession - wages will struggle to catch up for at least the next two years.

What are CPI and RPI?

The ONS has two main measures for inflation - the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) and the Retail Prices Index (RPI). The CPI has been the official measure since 1996 and is calculated using a typical basket of goods and services that the UK frequently consumes.

This basket is weighted so that goods that are important to most households, like milk, have a greater influence over the headline inflation figure than luxuries, such as smart watches.

The September CPI is used by the government to determine levels of state support, including benefits and the state pension, which will kick in from the next financial year in April. However, ministers are not legally bound to raise these national payments in line with inflation, which means the UK’s poorest people could face a real-terms cut next year. This system could be reformed in the upcoming Spring Budget 2023.

Inflation as measured through the CPI also allows economists to make international comparisons. As of January 2023, the CPI rate was 10.1%, meaning the UK continues to be one of the worst-hit countries in Europe.

In essence, this figure means that something that cost an average of £1 last December is now almost exactly 10p more expensive on average. However, some average prices have risen well above this rate. For example, NationalWorld has found more than 150 value food products in supermarkets had their prices hiked in January.

RPI was the official yardstick for inflation during the 20th century, and is now calculated so that the UK can see how current rates compare historically. But it is still used to determine how prices should change for important things like train tickets and phone contracts.

It tends to track higher than CPI because it includes mortgage interest payments. This means it is impacted by house prices, which have been rising for many years - especially in 2022 - although prices now appear to be falling. The RPI for January 2023 remained unchanged at 13.4%.

What does current inflation mean for cost of living?

Whichever yardstick is used, both the CPI and RPI show that the UK cost of living has generally become much more expensive over the last 12 months.

According to progressive think tank the Resolution Foundation, the situation is even worse for the UK’s poorest tenth of households as they have seen inflation remain at a higher rate - 11.7% in January - compared to an estimated rate of 8.8% for the richest. The gap between these two groups has now grown to 2.9 percentage points.

These vulnerable people are more adversely affected because they spend a greater proportion of their income on key items, including food and energy. The Resolution Foundation joined calls made by Martin Lewis earlier in February for the government to postpone changes to the energy price guarantee. Incidentally, this would also suppress the inflation rate as it would prevent energy bill hikes.

The ONS says the main reason for the fall in inflation in January was transport, with the price of air (18.4%) and coach travel (6.2%), as well as motor fuels (7.7%), seeing their rates of inflation decrease. Transport contributed a 0.5 percentage point fall in the headline inflation rate (although this was largely cancelled out by price rises elsewhere in the economy).

Food price growth also fell back for the first time in more than a year, although the drop was only 0.1 percentage points. So the rate for food remained almost flat at 16.7%.

But key items, including bread and cereals (16%), olive oil (44.6%) and potatoes (20.3%), all registered increases. Milk, cheese and eggs also contributed a slight increase (0.9 percentage points to 31.1%).

With the exception of potatoes, these price increases have been driven by the war in Ukraine. To take dairy as an example, the cost of the feed, fuel and energy farmers need to raise their herds has all risen substantially over the past year since Vladimir Putin’s invasion. While some of the shelf-price increases for dairy products amount to only several pence spread over several months, the rises became most noticeable last year when dairy supplier Arla significantly hiked the price of its flagship brand Lurpak.

High inflation has also meant that real-terms wages have been eroded. The Bank of England has a target of keeping the country’s inflation to 2% - something it manages using interest rates. It does this because its job is to keep the value of the pound at stable levels. The current rate of inflation is eroding its value.

Keeping inflation at 2% is viewed as a good thing by many economists, as they believe it encourages people to spend what they have today, rather than see it go up in price tomorrow. The argument is that this behaviour contributes towards a healthy economy, where people spend money in a sustainable way, which creates more demand for goods and services and - in turn - maintains supply chains and employment.