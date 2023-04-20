From the Russia-Ukraine war to Brexit, why the UK Consumer Prices Index is so much higher than in other major global economies

The UK inflation rate has once again confounded expectations - this time by not declining by as much as experts had hoped.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate of 10.1% meant the rate of price rises across the economy did not fall to a single-figure percentage as had been expected. It comes after the CPI rose unexpectedly to 10.4% in February.

Mortgages are likely to remain more expensive for longer, at the same time as borrowing costs will remain high for firms. While the base rate is expected to decline with inflation over the coming months, markets are factoring in rises as high as 5% by November, according to analysis by financial services giant Investec.

But why are other countries not facing the same inflationary pressures as here in the UK? NationalWorld has looked at the CPIs of other economies to find out.

What is the CPI?

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) is the world’s main way of measuring inflation. It allows for direct international comparisons, which means we can see how the UK compares to other countries.

It is not a perfect measure of the cost of living given it does not include mortgages or other household costs, like council tax. But it does give us a strong indication of how much more expensive goods and services are getting, as well as how much our purchasing power is diminishing.

The UK economy is struggling with near-record levels of inflation (image: Getty Images)

The CPI is based on a ‘basket of goods’ - a list of items deemed to be central to UK daily life. This basket is measured monthly and updated annually by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to reflect changing shopping habits.

For example, meat-free sausages, sports bras and antibacterial surface wipes were added in 2022, and E-bikes, home security cameras and frozen berries have just been added for this year. Casualties from the 2023 basket of goods include alcopops, digital compact cameras and CDs that are not in the UK Top 40.

This basket is weighted so that goods which are necessities for all households, like fruit and vegetables, have a bigger influence over the index than items that are less vital. These weightings also change over time as shopping habits change or new products move into the mainstream.

As of March 2023, the index stood at 10.1%. In practice, this means that something which cost £1 in March 2022 now costs £1.10. But it also comes after an annual rise of 7% in March 2022, so the current rate should be seen as being in addition to that large increase.

How does UK inflation compare to other countries?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) describes the UK as being an ‘advanced’ economy. So, NationalWorld has taken the G7 economies and a select group of other similar ‘advanced’ economies in Western and Northern Europe to see how its inflation rate compares.

As our graphic shows, the UK’s inflation rate is significantly higher than in the 10 other economies we’ve compared it to. Even countries like the Netherlands, which had an inflation rate of 17.2% in September 2022, are now in a much better position with their rate of price rises.

There are three main caveats to note. Firstly, the USA and Canada have access to vast quantities of natural resources and commodities within their borders, which means they have been less exposed to the price shocks caused by the war in Ukraine. Secondly, the fact that the EU countries listed share a currency and a central bank means comparisons are not necessarily like-for-like.

Thirdly, where NationalWorld could find the statistics, core inflation in comparable economies is actually not dissimilar to the UK’s. Core CPI ignores volatile or seasonal categories, like food and energy, that we consume regardless of price.

Core inflation ignores ‘volatile’ categories, like food (image: Getty Images)

Instead, it shows us price changes for goods and services we consume regularly but can opt to cut back on if prices go up too much, like going to the cinema or eating out. The ONS says the metric is used to “assess the underlying inflationary pressures in the economy” whereas headline CPI can “be driven by temporary supply shocks, or other effects that do not have a lasting impact”.

The rate was 6.2% in the UK in March 2023 - unchanged month-on-month and only slightly below the rate of 6.5% seen in September and October 2022. It is this figure the Bank of England will be looking at when it determines interest rates in May.

The latest UK figure is lower than the Netherlands (8.1%), Spain (7.5%), Ireland (6.9%), Italy (6.3%) and on a par with Norway (6.2%). The other nations have core CPIs within two percentage points of the UK’s. What this suggests is that the other countries are facing similar underlying ‘sticky’ inflationary challenges to the UK.

Ukraine’s food exports have been disrupted by the war (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Why is the UK’s inflation rate so high?

The reason why the UK’s headline rate of CPI inflation is so much higher than those of other comparable economies is mostly down to the continued shocks emanating from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also has its origins in Brexit and the labour market.

Russia-Ukraine

The UK has been particularly exposed to the war because, as IMF director of research Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said earlier in April, it has a “higher dependence on imported energy” than “comparable economies”. The country also imports the majority of its food.

Both energy and food have been subjected to massive price shocks as Russia and Ukraine are key sources of vital commodities. Russia is the world’s second largest natural gas producer, while Ukraine is one of the globe’s biggest wheat exporters.

Higher gas prices have hit the UK hard (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Energy prices were up 85.6% on the UK CPI in March. According to independent analyst Capital Economics, the UK’s energy price guarantee and support payments have not been as generous as other schemes in EU countries, while the Ofgem price cap means energy prices are falling back at a slower rate than those on the continent.

Food prices - which have a greater bearing on the headline CPI rate - were 19.1% higher in the UK on the CPI. Part of the reason is that the high energy prices seen in the UK have made production more expensive, and increased the cost of key inputs, like fertiliser and feed. As well as the war in Ukraine, recent shortages of fruit and vegetables have also played a part in driving prices higher.

While Germany had a higher food price inflation rate of 22.3%, its core inflation rate was much lower than the UK’s, at 5.8%.

Brexit

While it is hard to measure exactly what impact Brexit has had on inflation, economists believe it has played a role in why the UK’s inflation rate is so far above those of other economies.

Brexit has created supply chain bottlenecks (image: AFP/Getty Images)

William Marsters, senior sales trader at Saxo UK, says: “one piece of the sticky inflation puzzle stems from the UK’s exit from the EU. This has strained the labour market, inflating wages. Brexit also made the UK more vulnerable to food imports which have played their part in the price increases.”

Labour market

Other non-Brexit-related labour market issues that economists say are driving inflation higher are long-term sickness, pay rises and early retirement.

Analysis by Capital Economics says long NHS waiting lists are contributing to labour market inactivity. It also says wage rises have been steeper in the UK than in the EU, going up by 6.6% on average annually compared to 5.1% in the eurozone - something which is generating more demand (and therefore, price rises) in the economy.

However, not everyone believes worker wages are to blame. Progressive think tank IPPR said the focus should actually be on what it called “greedflation” where “companies continue to make higher profits from price hikes, ignoring the impact on consumers.”