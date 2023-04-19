UK inflation fell to 10.1% on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) but it means the cost of living crisis is refusing to go away as fast as economists had hoped

With near-record inflation and high interest rates, the UK is in the midst of its worst cost of living crisis since the 1970s.

It may force the Bank of England to bolster its bank rate - a mechanism it uses to bring inflation down. The current rate already sits at its highest level since the 2008/09 financial crisis.

The situation comes as the UK struggles with a flatlining economy and widespread discontent at real-terms declines in wages. Households were hit by further cost increases in April (which are not reflected in the latest inflation figures) as a result of council tax hikes and rises in other utility bills, such as water.

While we measure price rises through the CPI, another tool the ONS uses is the the Retail Price Index (RPI). But why does the ONS publish two measures of inflation - the CPI and RPI - and what do these indexes show?

How does the ONS measure inflation?

Inflation is an economic term used to describe price rises for goods and services - and therefore, the spending power of money - in a country over a particular period of time. The rate of these increases can vary based on a number of factors.

For example, if energy costs are high - as they currently are - the price of producing a particular item will go up. In turn, this production cost rise is then likely to increase the product’s shelf price, meaning it has undergone price inflation.

Every month, the ONS gauges whether prices are inflating or deflating by looking at roughly 180,000 prices for around 700 everyday items - it’s so-called ‘basket of goods’ in 140 locations across the UK. It then compares the current average price of these goods with the average it measured the previous year.

So, the 10.1% increase measured by the CPI for March 2023 means goods are priced 10.1% higher than they were 12 months previosuly. Translated into real terms, a product that cost £1 on average in March last year, cost just over £1.10 in March 2023. It’s also worth noting that last March’s inflation rate was sitting at 7%, so the latest rate is coming on top of what were already significant price hikes.

These statistics are not only used by the government to set the level of state benefits, among other things, but it also helps UK households to appraise how far their budgets will stretch and when they should make major purchases. However, the ONS takes two slightly different approaches in how it expresses price inflation.

What is the CPI index?

The CPI index is a measure of inflation measured solely using the ONS’s ‘basket of goods’ - a list of items deemed to be central to UK daily life, which is updated every year to reflect changing shopping habits.

For example, meat-free sausages, sports bras and antibacterial surface wipes were added in 2022, and E-bikes, home security cameras and frozen berries have just been added for this year. Casualties from the 2023 basket of goods include alcopops, digital compact cameras and CDs that are not in the UK Top 40.

This basket is weighted so that goods which are more important to households, such as milk, have a greater influence over the index overall than items that are less integral to daily life. These weightings also change over time as shopping habits change or new products move into the mainstream.

CPI is used by major economies across the globe and was formally adopted by the UK in 1996. As the official measure of inflation, it helps to determine the state pension, state benefits and statutory sick pay - rates that tend to be determined by the September CPI. However, it is not a perfect measure for the UK cost of living as it does not include several key household costs, like council tax or mortgage repayments.

What is the RPI index?

The RPI index essentially does the same job as the CPI but typically tracks slightly higher. In October 2022, it hit a record high of 14% but has since fallen to 13.5%.

Its main point of difference is it includes mortgage interest payments, so it is more influenced by house prices and interest rates than the CPI, which does not. It’s actually not used as an official measure of inflation by the Government because the method of calculating it is seen as inferior to CPI.