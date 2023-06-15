With inflation appearing to be embedded in the UK economy, markets expect the central bank to increase its rate significantly before the end of 2023

All eyes are set to be on the Bank of England later this month when it next meets to decide how it will set its interest rate.

Indeed, NationalWorld analysis has found the country is not only an international outlier with its headline inflation rate, but it is also seeing some of the worst food price hikes in the western world.

The result has been panic, particularly in the mortgage market where lenders have been pulling deals and hiking rates at short notice. With more than a million households set to see their fixed rates expire in 2023, it means their monthly bills look set to rocket by hundreds of pounds.

But, what does the Bank of England’s interest rate do - and what do experts expect to happen when it next meets?

What is the Bank of England rate?

The UK central bank uses its interest rate (also known as the ‘base rate’ or the ‘bank rate’) to maintain the value of our currency, pound sterling.

If inflation is high, which it currently is, it means the spending power of the pound is being eroded away. At a consumer level, it basically means we’re getting poorer.

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey sits on the Monetary Policy Committee (image: PA/Getty Images)

To slow inflation down, the Bank of England can hike its interest rate - something it does independently of the government but with reference to government economic policy. By increasing the rate of this mechanism, it basically makes it more expensive to borrow money throughout the economy.

In turn, this means business spending is likely to reduce, while consumer spending is also (theoretically at least) likely to go down thanks to higher mortgage rates and more lucrative savings rates. However, increasing interest rates can damage economic growth and put pressure on household budgets, so the central bank tends to be cautious about how much it raises them by.

There are several other factors which also directly impact the rates of interest we see in our daily lives. But these often refer back to the Bank of England rate. For example, the pricing of fixed rate mortgages is heavily influenced by complicated financial arrangements called swap rates, which tend to factor in where markets think interest rates will go next. This is one of the reasons why mortgage rates go up and down between Bank of England decisions.

When is the next interest rates meeting?

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - a group of nine economists, some of whom are independent of the central bank - meet eight times a year to vote on how to set interest rates.

During their meetings, they look at a variety of economic data points before coming to a decision. Among the most important indicators they take note of are: core inflation (a measure for how embedded inflation is in the economy); and the labour market (which can tell them whether consumer spending is likely to hold up or decline).

The MPC’s next meeting date will be Wednesday (21 June) - incidentally, when the next inflation rate announcement will be released by the Office for National Statistics. It will then announce its decision on Thursday (22 June).

What do experts expect the next interest decision to be?

Since the last set of inflation figures were released in May, speculation has been rife about what the Bank of England will do next. The fall in the rate of price rises from 10.1% to 8.7% was not as much of a drop as had been forecast by the central bank (it has since pledged to improve its predictions after criticism from MPs), while core inflation actually jumped - rising to its highest level in 31 years.

It has meant markets now expect further significant hikes before the end of the year. While the current rate of 4.5% was previously seen as being at or close to a high watermark, most economists now believe the bank rate will surpass 5% in 2023.

Hawkish economists argue embedded inflation is worse than higher interest rates (image: Getty Images)

Some think 5.25% will be the peak by the end of the year, while those in the swap rates market (which tends to be easily spooked) believe we may be on course for 5.75% or even 6% after ONS employment statistics released on Tuesday (13 June) showed wage growth accelerated.

Independent research firm Capital Economics is one of the voices anticipating a 5.25% peak. Explaining its view, it said: “As things stand, without a rise in unemployment and an easing in wage growth and CPI services inflation, we doubt the MPC will feel comfortable with halting rate hikes.”

While it expects a 0.25 percentage point increase to 4.75% on 22 June, it says it “wouldn’t rule out” the potential of calls for a 0.5 percentage point hike given the comments that have been made by some MPC members. For example, non-Bank of England member Jonathan Haskel said on 25 May that ““as difficult as the economy’s current conditions are, embedded inflation would be worse”.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates to 4.5% in May (image: Getty Images)

The big question mark acknowledged by Capital Economics, as well as Investment platform AJ Bell, is around what next week’s CPI inflation data will tell us. Laith Khalaf, AJ Bell’s head of investment analysis, said: “Current interest rate pricing reflects alarm bells ringing in the market, but some moderation in inflationary pressures over the summer would pour balm on the situation. The Bank of England will also be cognisant of the fact the full force of its tightening to date is still working its way through the economy.

“Having said that, should inflation data remain ugly, the Bank will be under pressure to take action, and so will the Treasury, if it looks like the Prime Minister’s pledge to halve inflation is at risk of falling short.”

He added that the politics of the MPC could also be set to change after the June decision given one of the more ‘doveish’ members of the committee Silvana Tenreyro will reach the end of her term and is set to be replaced by Megan Greene - an economist some have suggested would be more ‘hawkish’.