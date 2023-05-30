The Bank of England follows the core inflation rate closely, using it to set interest rates. It means it is particularly key to pay attention to it if you have a mortgage

UK inflation has confounded expectations for a third month in a row, this time by not falling as much as economists had expected.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) - the country’s official measure of inflation - tumbled from a rate of 10.1% to 8.7% in April 2023, the most recent period for which we have figures. While it meant prices were not rising as quickly as they were this winter, the latest statistic was still half a percentage point higher than the Bank of England had predicted.

But statistics within the headline data proved more troubling still for household budgets and the wider economy. Food price hikes remained close to 45-year highs at a rate of 19.3%, which meant the UK has become an outlier among comparable economies in Europe.

At the same time, core inflation actually climbed - jumping from 6.2% to 6.8%. It is this rate that is most likely to force the Bank of England to implement more interest rate hikes in 2023. Mortgage rates have already spiked as a result of the news.

So, what is core inflation - and why is it viewed as such an important measure of inflation? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is core inflation?

Core inflation records the rate of price hikes across the UK economy for all the goods and services we consume regularly, with the exception of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco.

The ONS says it is used to “assess the underlying inflationary pressures in the economy” whereas headline CPI can “be driven by temporary supply shocks, or other effects that do not have a lasting impact”. In other words, it strips out these categories because they are considered by economists to be too volatile, too seasonal and too integral to our daily lives to give an accurate reading on the cost of living.

They tend to rapidly rise and fall in a way that can disguise underlying inflationary or deflationary trends in the economy. For example, food prices can soar because of a bad harvest, but consumers are likely to pay the higher prices anyway because humans have to eat to survive. Taken on their own, therefore, these higher food prices do not mean there is a cost of living crisis.

So, what core inflation shows us is the rate of price rises for things we consume on a regular basis but which we could cut back on if our budgets are being squeezed. The cost of everything from cinema tickets to books and haircuts are included in the statistic.

What is the current core inflation rate?

As of April 2023, core inflation sat at 6.8% - 0.6 percentage points higher than it did in March and at its highest level since March 1992.

The increase was partly driven by increases in recreation and culture (e.g. book prices leapt from 4.6% to 18%) and communication services (e.g. first class stamps saw a 16% price hike in April). It has now been above 6% for nine out of the last 12 months, with its previous high coming in September and October last year when it climbed to 6.5%.

Why does core inflation matter?

What the core inflation figures show us is that the underlying cost of living crisis is not going away at the moment. Whether it’s due to wage increases maintaining high spending levels or staff shortages driving production prices up, inflation is not falling away to a more sustainable level (the Bank of England believes the ideal rate is 2%).

The figure also suggests that households may have to cut back on spending on all but the necessities, like food and energy. This is bad news for the economy as people have to be spending on a range of goods and services in order for UK GDP to grow.

It is also bad news for Rishi Sunak. Two of his five pledges for 2023 (‘halving inflation’ and ‘growing the economy’) now appear to be contradictory - particularly after his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would accept a recession (when GDP declines over two consecutive quarters) if it brought inflation down.

But the main reason why core inflation is so key is that the Bank of England closely follows the rate when it considers how to set interest rates. The latest figures mean it is likely the UK’s central bank will opt to hike interest rates again when it next meets in June.

Mortgage rates have already spiked in the wake of the latest inflation figures, with the markets now pricing in a base rate hike to 5.5% by the end of the year. This increase makes a recession more likely as it will mean firms cannot borrow as much money to fuel their expansion or invest in their current operations - a knock-on impact of which can be a rise in unemployment.