The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows petrol and diesel prices made the biggest contribution to the drop - although food prices rose again

The rate of annual price rises was 10.1% higher last month than it was in March 2022 thanks to fresh increases in food prices. But falling petrol and diesel costs helped ease inflation back to its January level after the unexpected increase seen last month.

It means inflation has been in double-figures for seven consecutive months despite some economists predicting the latest figures would show the rate sitting below 10%. Although it is now a full percentage point below the 41-year high of 11.1% recorded in October and is expected to fall sharply later this year, there are concerns that the UK is seeing the ‘sticky’ inflation highlighted by the IMF earlier in April.

So, what does the ONS CPI for March 2023 tell us - and what does it mean for the cost of living crisis?

What does inflation mean?

Inflation is an economics measure that shows how much the price of goods and services have risen over a set period of time. In the case of the CPI, the headline time period used is a year - so the figure of 10.1% means prices are 10.1% higher on average than they were in March 2022.

Put another way, the current rate means that something that cost an average of £1 last March is now 10p more expensive on average. If you go back to March 2022, when inflation sttod at 7%, a product priced at £1 was 7p pricier. So, this year’s figure has built on what was already a large increase in prices from last year.

It is also key to note that the inflation rate is an average for the UK economy. Some average prices on individual goods have risen well above the rate of inflation. For example, NationalWorld has found supermarket value range food prices have risen by an average of 23% over the past 12 months.

Prices could rise at supermarket checkout after retailers were told to change packaging under a newly-introduced law.

All western countries use inflation to track how their economies are performing. If the rate is high - as it currently is - it means the cost of living is likely to be rising for people across the UK, which means the value of money is likely to be decreasing. So, in essence, most of us are poorer than we were a year ago.

Rates of inflation are influenced by supply and demand. If demand outstrips supply, prices are likely to go up. There are several factors that reinforce this dynamic, the most important of which include:

Oil prices: higher oil prices make goods more expensive because it costs more to get them from A to B

higher oil prices make goods more expensive because it costs more to get them from A to B Energy prices: higher energy prices make it more expensive to produce goods and services

Wage increases: the Bank of England says above-inflation pay rises can embed price hikes as they can maintain high levels of demand

Government policies: major tax hikes can see spending fall, which can reduce prices

The ONS publishes updates on the UK inflation rate every month. These figures have been in the news a lot over the past year because inflation has been climbing at a steep rate - although it is now coming down again.

Why is inflation so high?

There are several big reasons for why inflation is so high at the moment. These include:

The war in Ukraine: global food prices have been driven up as Ukraine is a major producer of important ingredients, like grain and sunflower oil.

global food prices have been driven up as Ukraine is a major producer of important ingredients, like grain and sunflower oil. Sanctions against Russia: western sanctions against Russia and retaliatory sanctions from President Vladimir Putin have thrown energy and fuel supplies into doubt. This has sent global prices soaring as Russia is a major source of oil and gas (and the UK is especially reliant on imported gas).

western sanctions against Russia and retaliatory sanctions from President Vladimir Putin have thrown energy and fuel supplies into doubt. This has sent global prices soaring as Russia is a major source of oil and gas (and the UK is especially reliant on imported gas). Global post-Covid recovery: after countries restarted their economies in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns, demand for fuel and energy surged - this started the inflation crisis but is now only a small factor in the inflation rate.

after countries restarted their economies in the wake of Covid-19 lockdowns, demand for fuel and energy surged - this started the inflation crisis but is now only a small factor in the inflation rate. Brexit: the UK’s exit from the EU has created supply chain bottlenecks, reduced the supply of some goods and increased the country’s vacancy rate (which can drive wages higher as employers compete to recruit staff).

Economists expect inflation to gradually fall back in 2023, mostly as a result of how the statistic is measured. Given how high inflation has been, the comparitive figures for the following year are likely to be much lower.

For example, by the time October comes around, it’s unlikely there will be another significant hike on top of the 11.1% recorded in that month in 2022. The latest statistic for March 2023 should be viewed as a 10.1% annual increase in inflation on top of a year-on-year rise of 7% recorded in March 2022.

So, even when the rate falls back, it’ll still mean the cost of living is higher than it was before the cost of living crisis - particularly given wages have not maintained pace with inflation.

What are CPI and RPI?

The ONS has two main measures for inflation - the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) and the Retail Prices Index (RPI). The CPI has been the official measure since 1996 and is calculated using a typical basket of goods and services that the UK frequently consumes.

This basket is weighted so that goods that are important to most households, like milk, have a greater influence over the headline inflation figure than luxuries, such as smart watches.

The September CPI is used by the government to determine levels of state support, including benefits and the state pension, which will kick in from the next financial year in April. However, ministers are not legally bound to raise these national payments in line with inflation in this way.

Inflation as measured through the CPI also allows economists to make international comparisons. As of March 2023, the CPI rate was 10.1%, meaning the UK continues to be one of the worst-hit countries in the Western world.

However, the rate is not a perfect indication of inflation in the UK as it omits some key costs. For example, council tax - which was hiked by almost 5% for millions of households in April - is not included in the CPI.

RPI was the official yardstick for inflation during the 20th century, and is now calculated so that the UK can see how current rates compare historically. But it is still used to determine how prices should change for important things like train tickets and phone contracts.

It tends to track higher than CPI because it includes mortgage interest payments. This means it is impacted by house prices, which have been rising for many years - especially in 2022. The RPI for March 2023 fell slightly to 13.5%.

What does current inflation mean for cost of living?

Whichever yardstick is used, both the CPI and RPI show that the UK cost of living has generally become much more expensive over the last 12 months.

Higher energy bills have been driving inflation in October

According to progressive think tank the Resolution Foundation, the situation is even worse for the UK’s poorest tenth of households as they have seen inflation that is 3.5% higher than that experienced by the tenth richest households. People on lower incomes are more adversely affected because they spend a greater proportion of their money on necessities, like food and energy.

The ONS says the main reason for March’s high figure was food prices. The rate of 19.1% was a 1.1 percentage point rise month-on-month, and means the rate of food cost hikes is at a 45-year high.

Key items, including whole milk (37.9%), pork (25.2%) and olive oil (49.2%), all registered major increases. Fruit (10.6%) and vegetables (19.3%) also continued to increase rapidly as they continue to bear the effects of the shortages seen earlier in 2023.

But the overall rate decreased thanks in most part to a reduction in transport costs. Petrol (-8.4%) and diesel (-2.4%) deflated against the figure from last March - although prices had rocketed back then as a result of the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

High inflation has also meant that real-terms wages have been eroded. The Bank of England has a target of keeping the country’s inflation to 2% - something it manages using interest rates. It does this because its job is to keep the value of the pound at stable levels. The current rate of inflation is eroding its value.

Keeping inflation at 2% is viewed as a good thing by many economists, as they believe it encourages people to spend what they have today, rather than see it go up in price tomorrow. The argument is that this behaviour contributes towards a healthy economy, where people spend money in a sustainable way, which creates more demand for goods and services and - in turn - maintains supply chains and employment.