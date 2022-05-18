The UK’s cost of living crisis has worsened as a result of rocketing food, energy and fuel price inflation, with worse still to come according to the Bank of England

The Bank of England has predicted worse it still to come, with its projections showing inflation will rise to at least 10% this year compared to 2021.

So how are these damning statistics calculated - and what does high inflation mean?

What is inflation?

Inflation is an economics term for a sustained increase in prices that simultaneously sees purchasing power decrease.

These price hikes are driven by many different factors, like the price of oil, supply chain disruption or the scarcity of a particular product.

For example, the cost of margarine and vegetable fats rocketed on the CPI by 22.7% year-on-year in April 2022 largely as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - both countries being key suppliers for this category.

This conflict has dented existing supplies of sunflower oil and rapeseed oil - two vegetable fats that are key ingredients in many food products, including crisps and mayonnaise - and could decimate future supplies, as there are doubts whether Ukrainian growers will be able to plant their crops this year.

Sharp rises in inflation, like the one seen for the vegetable fats category, can severely impact the cost of living and see consumers opt to reduce their spend on more luxury goods and services to focus on life’s necessities.

Overall, this is bad news for the economy.

But gradual inflation is seen by some economists as a good thing.

They believe it encourages shoppers to spend rather than run the risk of seeing the value of their money decrease.

The thinking is that this contributes towards a healthy economy, where people spend their cash and create more demand for goods and services by doing so, which maintains supply chains and employment.

If there was deflation, it is believed consumers would not feel the need to spend as much right away because their purchasing power could extend further in the future.

How is inflation calculated?

The UK has two mechanisms for calculating inflation which are worked out by official statistics body the ONS every month.

This data not only allows people to make informed decisions about their spending habits but it is also used to set state handouts, like pensions, benefits and statutory sick pay.

CPI

The most important measure of inflation in the UK, and internationally, is the CPI.

Used as the UK’s official inflation yardstick, it’s worked out by measuring the price of a typical ‘basket’ of goods and services we use in our everyday lives.

This basket includes everything from the price of a loaf of bread to how much a cinema ticket costs and is determined by the annual Family Expenditure Survey, which is completed by 6,000 people and determines the percentage of people’s incomes that are spent on different things.

It changes every year, with items added or taken away to better reflect current shopping habits.

For example, in 2022, meat-free sausages, sports bras and antibacterial surface wipes have been added, while men’s suits and doughnuts have been removed.

The ONS weights each product or service category depending on its importance to the average Brit’s budget.

It means things that are integral to our lives, like food, have more of a bearing on the CPI rate than luxuries, such as alcohol.

In all, the ONS gathers 180,000 individual prices for more than 720 consumer goods and services every single month.

These prices are collected in roughly 140 locations across the UK, as well as from the internet and over the phone.

Percentage increases in price are then multiplied by the weighting the particular product category has been given, which gives us a picture of how much of an impact it is having on consumer budgets.

The ONS also calculates a version of the CPI that includes home owner occupier costs and council tax (CPIH).

While it is a more comprehensive measure of overall inflation, it masks day-to-day consumer price changes because housing is given a huge weighting.

It also makes it harder to make international comparisons, as the UK’s housing system is very different from those in other countries.

RPI

Alongside the CPI, the ONS also calculates inflation through the Retail Price Index (RPI).

However, it is not used for official purposes as, by international standards, it is seen as an inferior measurement to the CPI.

The reason why it is still calculated is because it provides a historical yardstick for how UK inflation has changed.

This is because it was used for much of the twentieth century.

RPI is still used to determine some UK prices, for example train tickets and mobile phone bills.

What does the current CPI mean?

The CPI rate rose to 9% in April 2022 - up 2% from 7% in March 2022.

What this means is that the ‘basket’ of goods and services cost 9% more than it did back in April 2021, largely as a result of a 54% hike to Ofgem’s energy price cap.

It compares to a rate of 1.5% that was recorded in April 2021 when the UK was in its last national lockdown.

The UK’s official statisticians say the current CPI is the highest it’s been since inflation began to be calculated this way in 1989.

Historic modelling from when inflation was officially calculated through the RPI shows the previous high came in 1982.

Inflation is expected to continue to rise as a result of further energy, food and fuel price hikes, most of which are being driven by the global impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Bank of England has predicted it could peak at around 10% in 2022.

Ultimately, it means your money will not stretch as far as it would have done 12 months ago.