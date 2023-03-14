Rishi Sunak announced changes to the existing alcohol tax system when he was Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer - but they have yet to be implemented

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his first Spring Budget speech on Wednesday (15 March).

We have already heard some of the things Hunt is likely to announce in pre-Budget briefings given to the media. As well as plans to get more parents into the workforce by boosting the state’s childcare offering, we have heard that the defence budget will get an uplift to allow the Ministry of Defence to cope with rising inflation.

The latest snippet coming out of the Treasury is that the Chancellor will make an announcement about the UK’s post-Brexit alcohol taxation system. It comes almost 18 months after Rishi Sunak announced major reform of the complicated alcohol duty system while serving as Boris Johnson’s Chancellor.

So, what do we know about what Jeremy Hunt could say - and how is alcohol duty set to change?

What is alcohol duty?

Alcohol duty is a tax paid on the alcohol we buy - whether that’s in a pub, supermarket or cornershop. It is paid by producers or importers, but tends to be passed onto consumers.

Under the current system, which has been criticised for years due to how complicated it is, the tax is based on the type of drink being bought with the duty within each category set by how much alcohol the product contains. It means similar products, like still cider and sparkling cider, have vastly different rates despite containing the same amount of alcohol.

It is a big earner for the Treasury, with the tax forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to bring in £12.7 billion over the course of the 2022/23 tax year - roughly 1.3% of all tax receipts. This figure equates to around £450 per household.

How is alcohol duty changing?

In his 2021 Autumn Budget, the then-Chancellor (and teetotaller) Rishi Sunak announced he would be ripping up the 380-year-old alcohol duty system and replacing it with a simplified version.

The tax, which Sunak said was “outdated, complex and full of historical anomalies”, would have its 15 separate bands struck out and replaced with a sliding scale four-tier system based entirely on how much alcohol by volume (ABV) a drink has. The new bands are:

1.2 to 3.4% ABV

3.5 to 8.4% ABV

8.5 to 22% ABV

Above 22% ABV

In essence, the changes mean people buying alcoholic drinks with a lower content will pay less, while those going for the stronger stuff will pay more. Drinks like prosecco, rose, fruit ciders, liqueurs, and lower strength beers will become cheaper, while ‘white ciders’ and some red wines would become more expensive. Spirits would see only a marginal change in price.

The plans were due to come into effect in February 2023 but they were pushed back in December 2022.

What will Jeremy Hunt say about alcohol duty?

According to a briefing given to the Daily Telegraph, Jeremy Hunt will announce that the updated system will finally come into force from 1 August 2023.

But it will also be accompanied by a hike in the rates of tax applied in each of the four bands. While the exact figure is unknown, the Telegraph reports it will amount to 10% or possibly higher if the government ties its uprating to the Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation.

The newspaper quoted analysis from the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA), which said bottles of still wine would face a tax hike of around 44p - the biggest increase in more than 50 years - as a result of the combined effects of the new system and the tax hike coming in at the same time. It added that around 90% of all wines would be hit by a tax increase.

Meanwhile, bottles of port would face an extra £1.29 in tax at the same time as canned gin and tonic would see a 5p drop. The WSTA has urged the Chancellor to delay the tax hike in light of the cost of living crisis or risk dealing a “crippling blow” to the alcohol industry.