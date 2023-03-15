The Chancellor of the Exchequer wants to get parents back into the workforce as part of a bid to secure growth in the UK economy and avoid an expected recession

Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce an extension to free childcare hours for parents in his Spring Budget today (15 March).

The Chancellor of the Exchequer is reported by the Guardian to be on the verge of expanding the 30 free hours scheme to parents of one- and two-year-old children. By doing so, the government hopes to get more people back into the workforce - an outcome that it is believed would grow the UK economy.

However, industry figures and unions have warned that any extra support will mean nothing if a shortage of childcare providers is not tackled first. Recent research showed coverage in England for children under two-years-old has dropped from 57% to 50% over the last year. At the same time, the price of childcare has soared for parents who are already being hit by the cost of living crisis.

Alongside his childcare announcement, Hunt is expected to target getting over-50s back into the workforce in his Spring Budget. The Treasury is likely to make pension rules more generous to coax back to work those who took early retirement.

It comes as the country continues to flirt with the prospect of a recession in 2023. Although continued economic growth has so far confounded expectations, several major institutions are still forecasting a downturn.

30 hours free childcare to expand

The Guardian has reported that Jeremy Hunt will pour £4 billion into expanding the 30 hours of free childcare some parents can already access.

Parents of one- and two-year-olds in England would benefit from the announcement, in what could be the biggest boost to state support for childcare since David Cameron introduced the 30 hours scheme in 2015. It comes after the CBI urged the government to bolster its free childcare offering to help the UK combat its job market vacancies crisis.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt poses with the red Budget Box as he leaves 11 Downing Street in central London on March 15, 2023, to present the government’s annual budget to Parliament. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

At present, all families with three- and four-year-olds can receive 15 hours of free childcare a week for 38 weeks per year. Households can qualify for 30 hours of free childcare a week if parents earn the equivalent of the national minimum or living wage for 16 hours a week.

Few details have been made available in advance of the Budget, with sources quoted by the Guardian saying the policy is likely to be the Chancellor’s ‘rabbit out of the hat’ - a surprise policy announcement Chancellors like to keep under wraps until they deliver their speech to the House of Commons.

It comes after the Chancellor was pressed over the weekend on whether he had any plans to boost state childcare support. Hunt appeared to play down any announcement, saying: “We would like to help everyone. It’s expensive to do it. You can’t always do everything at once.”

Cautious welcome

The expected announcement has received a cautious welcome from industry bodies and unions. Neil Leitch, CEO of the Early Years Alliance, said the “devil was in the detail” about any plan.

“We know from harsh experience that what can sound like an impressive investment in theory can end up being wholly inadequate in practice, and so understanding exactly how this announcement will translate into hourly funding rate changes, especially in light of the extension of the 30 hours offer to one and two-year-olds, will be key to understanding the impact on the sector,” he said.

Several childcare schemes are available to parents in the UK (image: Adobe)

James Bowen, director of policy for school and nursery leaders’ union NAHT, said: “While we will need to look closely at the detail, if the Government does increase the hourly funding rates to early years providers this will be welcome news. We know that the funding settings currently receive from Government is woefully inadequate and many providers simply cannot afford to operate at those levels.”

Meanwhile, Purnima Tanuku, chief executive of the National Day Nurseries Association, warned that her members would not be able to “magic up” places.

“I think that we need to really see the sums,” she told BBC Newsnight on Tuesday (14 March). “The challenges are at the moment, suddenly nurseries can’t just magic up places all of a sudden because they are in a crisis.”