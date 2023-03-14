The Chancellor is understood to be looking to increase the lifetime pension allowance to bolster the UK’s workforce

Jeremy Hunt is understood to be preparing to increase the tax-free allowance for pensions in a bid to reverse the trend of early retirements.

The Chancellor is considering allowing workers to put more money into their pension pot before being taxed as part of his Budget on Wednesday (15 March).

The move aims to bolster Britain’s workforce as he looks to deliver the Prime Minister’s pledge to grow the stalling economy.

The lifetime pension allowance (LTA) currently stands at £1.07 million, with savers incurring tax after that personal pension pot threshold has been exceeded.

The Times reports that Hunt could hike the LTA to £1.8 million in his spring Budget, while The Telegraph suggests it could be more than £1.5 million.

It is also understood that the Budget could see the annual allowance rate for pensions increased, with Hunt having tasked his advisers with calculating how much a change would cost the exchequer.

The Telegraph and The Times said the amount each person can save each year before incurring tax was likely to rise from £40,000 to £60,000.

In his Bloomberg speech in January, Hunt vowed to consider fiscal measures that would help the over-50s who had taken early retirement during or after the pandemic to return to work.

He said: “So, to those who retired early after the pandemic, or haven’t found the right role after furlough, I say: Britain needs you. And we will look at the conditions necessary to make work worth your while.”

The pension lifetime allowance was first applied in 2006, when it was set at £1.5 million. It increased to a peak of £1.8 million by 2012 before gradually being cut.

It was due to stay at £1.07 million until 2026 but Hunt could choose to bring a change forward.

What is the lifetime pension allowance and how does it work?

The lifetime pension allowance is the limit on how much you can build up in pension benefits over your lifetime while still enjoying the full tax benefits.

The allowance applies to the total of all the pensions you have, including the value of pensions you have through:

any defined benefit (final salary or career average) schemes you belong to

any savings you have in defined contribution pensions, but excludes your State Pension

If you go over the allowance you will generally pay a tax charge on the excess at certain times. You will get a statement from your pension provider telling you how much tax you owe if you go above your lifetime allowance. Your pension provider will deduct the tax before you start getting your pension.

‘Punitive pension taxation system’

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called the current LTA rate “punitive” and argued it has encouraged “large numbers” of doctors to leave the profession early or reduce their hours.

On its website, the BMA said: “High contribution rates, significant pay erosion, and a punitive pension taxation system have resulted not only in an exceedingly high cost of scheme membership for senior doctors, but also in them receiving reduced pension benefits. This has resulted in large numbers of doctors retiring early or reducing their hours.”

In January, former pensions minister Baroness Altmann lobbied ministers to change “illogical” pension rules to help ease a workforce crisis in the NHS.

During a House of Lords debate, the Conservative peer said “even middle earners” were finding that their “supposedly tax-free pension contributions” were “causing them to receive huge tax demands that can even exceed the extra earnings”.

She said it meant that some doctors were “effectively paying to work for the NHS” and that the current system was “incentivising people not to work”.