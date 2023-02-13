Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has urged the government to not go ahead with its plans as he argues they will make the cost of living worse

The UK has faced a two-pronged energy crisis this winter.

On the one hand, Russia cutting Europe off from most of its gas supplies (before the explosion of the Nord Stream pipelines), spawned fears about supplies. This threw up the possibility of blackouts hitting the UK - an issue that appears to have been averted until next winter thanks to the milder-than-average conditions seen for much of the last few months.

On the other, the lack of supply has seen energy bills rocket. This has been one of the biggest factors behind the cost of living crisis, with the average household bill now around double the price it was in October 2021.

Over the last four months, UK consumers have been shielded from the worst of energy bills rises (wholesale gas prices are currently four-times higher than they were in late 2021) by the government’s energy price guarantee. Energy support schemes have also helped to reduce the pressure on people’s budgets.

But much of this support is due to come to an end in the coming weeks, with warnings from several experts - including Martin Lewis - that the sudden cliff-edge will push millions into fuel poverty. So what are the current government plans for the energy price guarantee?

What is the energy price guarantee?

In one of her first acts as Prime Minister, Liz Truss announced the energy price guarantee. It came after it was revealed the Ofgem energy price cap would be rising 80% to £3,549 from October 2022.

Put very simply, the scheme involves the government paying energy suppliers the difference between a price cap and whatever the wholesale cost of energy is. Your bill may be higher or lower than the £2,500 cap depending on your usage. The move has cost the Treasury billions of pounds - although it is likely to have been cheaper than first feared thanks to the milder conditions we’ve seen this winter.

Energy bills are set to go up by around 20% in April (image: Adobe)

Under Truss’s original plans, the scheme would have kept bills at £2,500 for a typical household until October 2024. But after she was ousted as Prime Minister, her successor Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt opted to make the support less generous from April 2023 and to curtail it by six months in a bid to reduce the cost of the scheme.

When does the energy price guarantee end?

Technically, the energy price guarantee is set to remain in place until April 2024.

But the current rate it is set at will become less generous from 1 April 2023. For the 12 months following on from this date, the cap will be £500 a year (20%) more expensive on average at £3,000.

The Ofgem energy price cap, which is still being calculated and shows what a typical household could expect to pay outside of the energy price guarantee, is currently much higher than the current government support. The average household would currently be paying bills of £4,279.

But it is expected the Ofgem cap will fall below the energy price guarantee from July 2023 as a result of falling wholesale energy prices. It means consumers may not be paying up to the cap for their energy and, therefore, the government will not be spending money on the energy price guarantee.

This scenario would provide the government with “significant headroom”, according to Martin Lewis. For this reason, he has urged the Chancellor to not hike the energy price guarantee as planned in April - a move he says will “damage” household budgets and people’s mental health.

After Martin Lewis’s intervention, Jeremy Hunt said the government was “always” looking at how it could help. But he insisted it had “to be responsible with public finances”.

Hunt will dismiss “gloom” about the prospects for the UK economy (Photo: Getty Images)

“At the same time as energy prices have come down, so too have our receipts from the windfall taxes,” he added. “So we have to look at everything in the context of what is responsible for public finances, because if we don’t, we’ll just see interest rates go up and then everyone who has a mortgage up and down the country will face a different kind of cost.”

As for what will happen next, the Chancellor has indicated there is no headroom for a “major new initiative” to provide any further energy bills help to households. Given energy market analysts have warned next winter could be much tougher, with supplies likely to be tighter as countries struggle to fill their gas reserves in a way they didn’t when they still had access to Russian gas last summer, Hunt’s words are unlikely to provide reassurance.

What about the other energy support schemes?

As well as the energy price guarantee, our energy bills have been reduced by several other government schemes.

The energy bills support scheme, which was introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was Boris Johnson’s Chancellor, has been taking money off our bills since autumn 2022. The £400 grant took £66 of our energy bills in October and November, and £67 in December and January.

Existing energy bill support schemes will end in April 2023 (image: Getty Images)

Another two £67 reductions are due on our energy bills in February and March. But the scheme will no longer be in place from April.

The energy bills relief scheme - the business equivalent of the energy price guarantee - has been shielding businesses from rocketing bills since October 2022. It will be changed from a price cap to a discount on wholesale prices from 1 April until April 2024.