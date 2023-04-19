The UK cost of living crisis has been fuelled by soaring energy bills, petrol costs and food prices, as well as a real-terms drop in wages and spending power

Coming after an unexpected increase in February, the latest figure still means prices are rising - and fast. Economists had hoped the rate would fall out of double figures this month, but there are fears the smaller-than-expected decline is a sign of the ‘sticky’ inflation the IMF warned of earlier in April.

Experts still believe the rate of price increases will go down over the course of 2023. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has even staked his reputation on a major fall this year - a risky move given his government only has a small amount of power to reduce the rate of price increases.

What is certain is that the latest inflation statistics are bad news for the cost of living crisis. While the CPI remains lower than its record 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022, its continued high rate could influence the Bank of England to hike interest rates again.

But how is inflation calculated - and what exactly does high inflation mean for you?

What is inflation?

Inflation is an economics term for the rate of price rises across the economy. Price rises tend to come about when demand outstrips supply, with key drivers of the current crisis including, the price of oil, supply chain disruption, Brexit-related labour shortages and low product availability.

Essentially, anything that hikes the cost of getting a product from A to B is likely to increase inflation. For example, the cost of whole milk rose 37.9% in March largely as a result of higher energy and fuel costs for supermarkets and farmers, a steep rise in fertiliser prices, and soaring feed costs for cow herds.

All of these factors are related to the Russia-Ukraine war, given both countries are key suppliers of several vital commodities, like gas and wheat. Food prices have been hit more generally by the conflict, although it does not entirely explain the above-inflation hikes NationalWorld has recorded in supermarket value ranges over the past year.

Sharp rises in inflation, like the one seen for food items, can severely impact the cost of living and see consumers opt to reduce their spending - especially on luxury goods and services. Overall, this is bad news for the economy, which is already flatlining.

But gradual inflation is seen by some economists as a good thing. They believe it encourages shoppers to spend rather than run the risk of seeing the value of their money decrease. The Bank of England, which aims to control inflation by using interest rates, has a target of keeping the rate of price rises to 2%.

The thinking is that this contributes towards a healthy economy, where people spend their cash and create more demand for goods and services by doing so, which maintains supply chains and employment. If there was deflation, it is believed consumers would not feel the need to spend as much right away because their purchasing power could extend further in the future.

One key thing to note with inflation is that even if the rate is going down, prices are still rising. Given prices were already rising this time last year, the percentage increase you see today should be viewed as being in addition to the percentage increase recorded last year (7% as of March 2022).

Research has also indicated that the cost of living has risen much more for those on the lowest incomes. Research by progressive think tank the Resolution Foundation has found the poorest tenth of the UK population are seeing price rises that are 3.5% higher compared to the country’s wealthiest tenth, as they tend to spend more money on basic necessities.

How is inflation calculated?

The UK has two mechanisms for calculating inflation which are worked out by official statistics body the ONS every month. This data not only allows people to make informed decisions about their spending habits but it is also used to set state handouts, like pensions, benefits and statutory sick pay.

CPI

The most important measure of inflation in the UK, and internationally, is the CPI. Used as the UK’s official inflation yardstick, it’s worked out by measuring the price of a typical ‘basket’ of goods and services we use in our everyday lives.

This basket includes everything from the price of a loaf of bread to how much an e-book costs and is determined by the annual Family Expenditure Survey, which is completed by 6,000 people and determines the percentage of people’s incomes that are spent on different things. It changes every year, with items added or taken away to better reflect current shopping habits.

This list often provides a fascinating insight into UK social trends. For example, in 2023, E-bikes, home security cameras and frozen berries have all been added, while non-Top 40 CDs, alcopops and digital cameras have been removed.

The ONS weights each product or service category depending on its importance to the average person’s budget. It means things that are integral to our lives, like food, have more of a bearing on the CPI rate than luxuries, such as alcohol.

In all, the ONS gathers 180,000 individual prices for more than 720 consumer goods and services every single month. These prices are collected in roughly 140 locations across the UK, as well as from the internet and over the phone.

Every year, the ONS measures inflation using a typical ‘basket’ of goods and services the average household spends money on (image: Adobe)

Percentage increases in price are then multiplied by the weighting the particular product category has been given, which gives us a picture of how much of an impact it is having on consumer budgets. The September edition of the CPI tends to be especially important because the government uses it to judge how much state benefits should increase from the next financial year.

The ONS also calculates a version of the CPI that includes home owner occupier costs and council tax (CPIH). While it is a more comprehensive measure of overall inflation, it masks day-to-day consumer price changes because housing is given a huge weighting. It also makes it harder to make international comparisons, as the UK’s housing system is very different from those in other countries.

RPI

Alongside the CPI, the ONS also calculates inflation through the Retail Prices Index (RPI). However, it is not used for official purposes as, by international standards, it is seen as an inferior measurement to the CPI.

A train entering Central Station in Glasgow, Scotland in June 2022 (Pic: Getty Images)

The reason why it is still calculated is because it provides a historical yardstick for how UK inflation has changed. This is because it was used for much of the twentieth century.RPI is still used to determine some UK prices, for example train tickets, mobile phone bills and some taxes, like alcohol duty. It hit a rate of 13.5% in March 2023.

What does the current CPI mean?

The CPI rate was 10.1% in March 2023. What this means in practice is that the average price of goods and services cost 10.1% more than in March 2022. In real terms, an item that cost £1 last year now costs an average of £1.10 (when we round the figure down).