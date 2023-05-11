With the cost of living crisis squeezing personal finances, here’s the latest advice on what to do if your mortgage fixed-rate deal is coming to an end

For 18 months, people across the UK have been hit by a cost of living crisis driven by record inflation and soaring interest rates.

The reason for this is that the official rate of inflation - as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) - has remained stubbornly high. So high, in fact, that the UK is currently an outlier among major western economies.

One of the impacts of raising interest rates is that mortgages tend to get more expensive. Indeed, banking sector trade body UK Finance has estimated the 12 hikes we have seen over the last 18 months have equated to an extra £5,000 on an annual bill for a tracker mortgage.

So, what is the latest advice for people looking to remortgage - and can we expect mortgage rates to fall anytime soon?

What are current UK mortgage rates?

In the wake of the mini budget in September 2022, mortgage rates rocketed to more than 6%, having been around 2% just a year earlier.

They have been gradually falling ever since, with the best rates now sitting between 4.19% and 4.29% for shorter-term fixes (two or three-year deals) and longer-term deals (five to 10-year fixes) lying between 3.9% and 4.05%, according to MoneyFacts.co.uk. These figures are still likely to come as a shock to the 1.3 million households whose fixes are expiring in what’s left of 2023.

According to the ONS, 1.4 million will see their fixed-rate deal expire in 2023 (image: Adobe)

For first-time buyers, the best rates are slightly higher for short-term fixes at 4.41% to 4.79% for two or three-year deals. The best longer-term deals are sitting at around the 4.2% mark.

The estimated 773,000 people on standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages - the deals you automatically move to if your fix expires - are generally having to fork out between 7% to 8.25% in interest, according to UK-wide broker L&C. Lender trade body UK Finance said the latest Bank of England decision is likely to add £15.14 to monthly repayments (£181 a year), bringing the overall hike since December 2021 to £266.48 a month, or £3,198 per year.

Meanwhile, those on tracker rates - mortgages which rise and fall depending on the UK central bank’s interest rates decision - will see their monthly repayments go up by an average of £23.71 per month (more than £284 a year). While this may not sound like much, the organisation calculates that monthly repayments are now £417.36 per month (£5,000 a year) higher than in December 2021.

But, for an estimated 195,000 homeowners who are described as ‘mortgage prisoners’ - i.e. people who have been struggling to access cheaper mortgage deals since their lender collapsed in the 2008 financial crash - the latest Bank of England decision will come as a serious shock. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis said typical rates for these households had risen from 4.5% to as much as 8.29% by early March (before the latest rates decision). Mr Lewis has urged the government to find “any and all solutions” to help these borrowers. It comes as debt help charity StepChange said 17% of its new clients are already behind on their mortgage repayments.

Will mortgage rates go down?

There is a lot of uncertainty about where interest rates - a key factor in setting mortgage rates - will go next. Given inflation has already surprised us in 2023, no one truly knows whether they will stay as they are or go up again.

Uncertainty is engulfing the housing market (image: AFP/Getty Images)

But what there does appear to be a consensus on is that we are approaching the end of the cycle of base rate hikes. The Bank of England has forecast inflation will fall below its 2% target from late 2024, which means it is likely to stop raising interest rates in the near future. A rate of inflation in the region of 2% is seen as a good thing for the economy given it theoretically encourages a healthy level of spending by households and businesses.

Rightmove mortgage expert Matt Smith said the latest interest rates rise is “unlikely” to lead to any immediate changes in mortgage rates. He said: “Lenders are instead likely to wait to see what impact the Bank’s comments on the outlook of the economy will have on swap rates.”

Swap rates are complicated financial instruments that are set by what markets think interest rates will be. The key thing you need to know about them is that when swap rates rise, mortgage lenders are likely to increase their rates to maintain their profit margin.

Homeowners are being told to act now on their mortgages (image: Getty Images)

Mr Smith continued: “While we may continue to see fixed-deals fluctuate slightly up or down in the short-term, home-buyers coming to market soon may find that the amount they need to repay each month doesn’t change significantly.”

What should you do if you’re remortgaging?

In the first instance, NationalWorld recommends speaking to your lender and a mortgage broker to see what rate you can remortgage at. A broker will be able to provide the best advice on what options will suit you best.

Given further interest rate rises could be in the offing, Kellie Steed, mortgage expert at comparison site Uswitch, said those approaching the end of their fixed rate deals should consider a new fix. She said: “Fixed-rates are not so vulnerable to immediate change following the base rate as some other rate types, and some lenders actually lowered their purchase rates ahead of the increased base rate announcement [on 11 May], so it’s certainly worth looking at what’s available.

“Those on a tracker can expect an immediate 0.25% increase to their current interest rates and with future increases a distinct possibility, it might be time to consider other rate types. That said, the tracker deals are often lower than fixed rates to begin with, so it depends on your appetite for risk.

“If you’re still comfortably within a substantial fixed-rate deal there’s no need to worry for the time being. If you’re on a longer deal, the market could be in a slightly less volatile position by the time your deal comes to an end, as inflation is expected to continue falling, albeit gradually.”

Money is set to be tighter until interest rates fall (image: Getty Images)

HomeOwners Alliance CEO Paula Higgins also warned consumers against falling onto their lender’s SVR rate given they tend to be well above fixed deals. “A lot of homeowners will just assume staying put on their current deal must be better than paying 5%, she said.

“But if you’re on your lender’s standard variable rate, you could be paying significantly higher rates than this. In many cases standard variable rates are already around 8%, even before this latest increase. So we’re calling on homeowners to please pull out your paperwork and check what deal you’re on and what rate you’re paying. Because you could be saving hundreds every month.”

What to do if you’re struggling with cost of living

If a rise in monthly mortgage repayments could push your personal finances into the red, mortgage technical manager at broker John Charcol, Nick Mendes, gave four key bits of advice: