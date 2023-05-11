While Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he believes inflation will ‘fall sharply’ in 2023, markets are still expecting further interest rate hikes

The Bank of England has hiked the UK interest rate again, with the new rate of 4.5% being the highest level it’s sat at since October 2008. The decision is set to add to the country’s cost of living pain.

It has led the Bank of England to hike its rate 12 times over the last 18 months, including its biggest single hike for more than 30 years last October in reaction to Liz Truss’s Mini Budget. With the UK now an outlier among the major western economies thanks to ‘sticky’ inflation, the latest hike was expected by most economists.

But there is division over where rates will go next. Markets are pricing in another two increases to a rate of up to 5% by the end of 2023, while economic commentators say they believe this hike will be the last for the time being. For its part, the Bank of England has left itself room to hike its base rate again should inflation not tumble as much as hoped.

So, will interest rates come down - and if so, when can we expect them to fall back?

Will interest rates come down?

The good news in the long-term is that most economists expect interest rates will decline.

This is because inflation, which the Bank of England tries to control by using its base rate, is expected by the central bank to halve by the end of 2023 before falling below its target rate of 2% between 2024 and 2026. The Bank has sounded a cautionary note, however, saying it believes there is a possibility that inflation in wages and daily costs “may take longer to unwind than they did to emerge” - in other words, inflation could be ‘sticky’.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates to 4.5% on 11 May (image: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in its global economic outlook published in April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said current high interest rate levels were likely to be “temporary” and will be reduced “when inflation is brought back under control”. For advanced economies, like the UK, the IMF said interest rates should fall “back towards pre-pandemic levels” as a result of several factors, including an ageing population (older people tend not to create as much demand in the economy).

The key word there is ‘towards’. By using it, the IMF is suggesting we might not see the record low interest rates of the 2010s, when they consistently remained below 1%.

Another key reason for why interest rates will come down at some point is the economy. High interest rates can restrict economic activity, given they make the cost of borrowing more expensive - loans being key for businesses if they want to expand. The Bank of England says it is seeing no such damage in its current data, although there is a lag when it comes to the impact of interest rate rises being felt in the economy.

When will interest rates go down?

While we know they will almost certainly come down at some point, the big question is when. At present, there are differing views on what could happen next. But there are two key unknowns that mean it is hard to make accurate predictions.

The next Bank of England base rate decision comes on 22 June. Between now and then, we will have two sets of inflation figures for April and May 2023, as well as updates on wage growth and unemployment data. These announcements will all have a major bearing on what the central bank’s next move will be.

It is also hard to get a read on what’s coming down the track because of how unpredictable inflation has been recently. The CPI grew unexpectedly in February 2023 and then did not fall by as much as anticipated in March 2023.

What we do know is that the Bank of England expects inflation - the reason why interest rates are so high - to fall below its target rate of 2% and stay there from late-2024 onwards. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the rate of price rises “is on course to halve by the end of this year”.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey expects inflation will fall sharply in 2023 (image: Getty Images)

The bank added that it may still raise interest rates if there is “evidence of more persistent pressures” - something it still deems as a possibility, particularly with food prices. It means the UK interest rate could rise another two times this year to as high as 5%.

Investment platform AJ Bell, which expects at least one extra rate rise, said the “broad consensus” it is seeing is that rates will begin to reduce from “around January next year”. But it warned there was a “big spread of views” on whether cuts will come sooner or deep into 2024.

Some commentators believe 4.5% will be the peak rate we see in this current cycle of hikes. ING Economics developed markets economist James Smith said that while he thinks rates have peaked, any cuts are “unlikely” to happen this year given the Bank of England’s forecasts suggest wage growth will remain strong.

“With interest rates now, by any reasonable definition, in restrictive territory, we think the Bank will begin the process of taking them back to a more neutral footing with rate cuts by this time next year. We’re pencilling in the first cut for May next year,” he said.

Housing market affordability is likely to remain challenging if interest rates remain high (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Capital Economics, which has predicted a peak interest rate of 4.5% since last November, said it also thinks this is the top of the cycle, although it added that it “wouldn’t push back strongly” against another hike. Its chief UK economist Paul Dales said: “We suspect that lingering inflation concerns will mean that the holding phase of the cycle will last until the first half of 2024.” Mr Dales forecast a drop in the base rate to 3% by the end of 2024.

What will high interest rates mean for my money?

Experts believe that between now and whenever interest rates do begin to come down, people across the UK will continue to feel a financial squeeze.

Progressive think tank the Resolution Foundation expects the combined cost of high inflation and soaring interest rates will equate to £1,100 hit for a typical family budget by the end of 2023. It comes after banking trade body UK Finance estimated the cost of a tracker mortgage was £5,000 more expensive than it was 18 months ago.

“Another rate hike is not what the British public want,” said AJ Bell head of personal finance, Laura Suter. “We’re a nation who has dipped into, or entirely pillaged, our savings to cover the cost of living crisis, meaning many people are less able to benefit from rising savings rates. And on the flip side, many people are either facing remortgaging or are trying to get onto the property ladder, meaning another hike in borrowing rates is the last thing they need.

Money is set to be tighter until interest rates fall (image: Getty Images)

“On the plus side, much of today’s rate hike has already been priced in mortgage rates, meaning no dramatic uptick in rates is expected. What’s frustrating for Brits is that there’s no clear route out of this rate hiking cycle and the outlook for rates is changing so quickly it’s hard to keep track of.”

Meanwhile, Carsten Jung - senior economist at the IPPR think tank - said he believes the Bank of England should have held off from raising rates again due to their likely economic impact. “The current approach risks creating big economic costs, in the form of lower future growth and fewer jobs, while not actually being effective enough at bringing down inflation,” he argued.

“There will be a continued increase in inequality as a result of this: many on low incomes, who are already the ones whose wages are least keeping up with inflation, are the ones hardest hit by lower growth caused by further rate increases.”