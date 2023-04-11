The International Monetary Fund’s economic outlook shows the global economy is in a precarious position

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted the UK economy will grow at the slowest rate in the G7 over the next two years.

The organisation’s forecast echoes the OECD’s outlook from March, which also put the UK close to the bottom of the pile when compared to the top 20 global economies. The country has been badly affected by record inflation rates and soaring interest rates.

While the economic outlook for the UK has improved compared to its previous analyses, the organisation has warned the global economy is facing choppy waters over the coming months. ‘Sticky’ inflation and higher interest rates are both threatening to derail growth, with the IMF saying the situation is “quite fragile”.

It comes after widespread concern over the health of the worldwide banking system. In March, the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Credit Suisse prompted fears of a 2008-style crash - an outcome that has come to pass, for now. UK financial institutions were largely insulated from the disruption, although their share prices suffered.

So, what has the IMF said - and what does it mean for the UK?

What is IMF UK economy growth forecast?

In its latest global outlook, the IMF revised up its economic figures for the UK. However, the forecast is still not flattering for the country.

UK output is expected to fall by 0.3% in 2023, an improvement on the 0.6% contraction previously predicted by the organisation. Germany will be the only other G7 economy to contract this year, with its GDP set to drop by 0.1%. A contracting economy - even if it does not fall into a recession - is bad news for job security, wage growth and public spending.

The IMF and World Bank have been meeting in Washington DC this week (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In 2024, the UK is projected to grow 1% - on a par with Japan and slightly ahead of Italy (0.8% growth). But taken over the two years, the UK economy will have fallen considerably behind the world’s other advanced economies, particularly Spain (+3.5%) and Canada (+3%), as it will only have grown by 0.7%.

IMF director of research Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said: “The UK economy seems to be doing a little bit worse than some other comparable economies [because] there is a higher dependence on imported energy with a high share of gas – and with the gas prices we’ve had last year, that’s a major negative trade shock – there’s a fairly tight labour market and so there has been a need for fairly aggressive tightening of monetary policy.”

But Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt took an optimistic view of the figures. He said: “Thanks to the steps we have taken, the OBR says the UK will avoid recession, and our IMF growth forecasts have been upgraded by more than any other G7 country.

“The IMF now says we are on the right track for economic growth. By sticking to the plan we will more than halve inflation this year, easing the pressure on everyone.”

Labour Party shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “IMF projections that Britain will have a smaller economy by the end of the year, and the poorest growth in the G7 over this year and next, shows just how far we continue to lag behind on the global stage.”

In comparison to emerging nations, most notably India and China, the world’s most advanced economies are predicted to grow at a much slower pace. Growth will be 2.7% over the next two years, compared to 8.1% in the developing world. The IMF said the slowdown in the world’s leading economies would be “concentrated” in the Euro area and UK.

However, the organisation also cautioned that the world faces several key challenges which could yet change the global economic picture. “Below the surface, turbulence is building and the situation is quite fragile as the recent bout of banking instability reminded us,” the IMF said.

Jeremy Hunt put a positive spin on the latest IMF UK economy figures (image: Getty Images)

“Inflation is much stickier than anticipated even a few months ago. While global inflation has declined, that reflects mostly the sharp reversal in energy and food prices. But core inflation, excluding the volatile energy and food components, has not yet peaked in many countries.”

What has IMF said about interest rates?

Amid the gloomy picture, the IMF also issued more positive news about interest rates on Tuesday (11 April).

It said it expects borrowing costs to drop in the world’s major economies as a result of low productivity and ageing populations. Having more older people in a country tends to see demand fall, which makes it harder for inflation to rise. Here in the UK, the proportion of adults aged 60 and older has grown to more than 35% over the last decade and is only set to increase, according to the Bank of England.

Growth in the number of older people in the UK could help interest rates stay low (image: Adobe)

"When inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies’ central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back towards pre-pandemic levels," the IMF said in a blog post. It added that it anticipates the current high rates will only be “temporary”.