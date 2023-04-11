Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has repeatedly come in for scrutiny due to her wealth, tax status and links to Russia

As one of the richest MPs in the House of Commons, questions about Rishi Sunak’s vast net worth have followed him around since he entered frontline politics in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But his wife Akshata Murty’s finances have arguably attracted greater attention. Ms Murty, who is the daughter of an Indian billionaire, was at the centre of rows over non dom tax status and links to Russia in 2022. She hit the headlines again in 2023 when it emerged the childcare plans announced by Jeremy Hunt in the Spring Budget would directly benefit a company she has a significant shareholding in, Koru Kids.

Now, the Labour Party has sought to draw attention back to these controversies with an attack ad criticising Rishi Sunak for failing to close tax loopholes, including non dom status. It follows a controversial poster it launched earlier in April which claimed Sunak did not want to jail child sex offenders.

But who is Akshata Murty - and why has she courted controversy?

Who is Akshata Murty?

Akshata Murty, 43, is a fashion designer who is Rishi Sunak’s wife and the daughter of an Indian billionaire. Her wealth and Sunak’s former career in banking means he is potentially the wealthiest MP in Parliament. The pair married in 2009 having met while studying at top US university Stanford, California.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born near Bangalore, India in 1980, Ms Murty’s parents N.R. Narayana and Sudha founded software firm Infosys. Her father was the firm’s CEO from 1981 to 2002 and built it into a global empire worth billions of dollars. He has become known as ‘the Bill Gates of India’.

Akshata Murthy, seen here with her husband Rishi Sunak and Prince Charles, holds a fortune reported to be in the hundreds of millions (image: Getty Images)

Ms Murty reportedly owns a 0.91% stake in the business, which has secured £50 million in UK public sector contracts since 2015. She also owns fashion label Akshata Designs and UK-based venture capital company Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd, which is used to service and store her personal wealth. Sunak was a shareholder in this company but transferred his shares over to his wife before he became an MP in 2015.

Speaking to the BBC in March 2022 when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson, he said he found it “very upsetting” that his wife’s wealth was coming under scrutiny and compared his situation to that of the actor Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at The Oscars. After it emerged she had non dom tax status, Sunak said it was “unpleasant” to read about ‘attacks’ on his wife “especially when she hasn’t done anything wrong” and blamed Labour for “awful” smears against his family.

He said Ms Murty held non dom status because she plans to move back to India one day to look after her ageing parents - although it has been pointed out her citizenship has nothing to do with her tax status. But The Daily Telegraph quoted allies of Sunak blaming allies Boris Johnson for the leaks about Akshata Murty’s tax status. Johnson’s office denied the claim.

What is Akshata Murty’s net worth?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshata Murty’s stake in Infosys is believed to be worth £500 million, meaning she’s likely to be richer than King Charles. Rishi Sunak has not mentioned this stake or most of his wife’s other assets in his register of financial interests - a Parliamentary information resource intended to ensure open democracy. Ms Murty’s family also runs a £900 million joint venture with Amazon in India - although it’s unclear whether she has any share in it.

Rishi Sunak’s exact net worth is unknown. But the former Chancellor was said in the Sunday Times Rich List to have a joint-fortune of £730 million with his wife.

Ms Murthy’s father, N.R. Narayana Murthy, is known as 'the Bill Gates of India’ (image: AFP/Getty Images)

When he was appointed as Chief Secretary to the Treasury in 2019, he registered a blind trust - an investment vehicle politicians use to avoid conflicts of interest as it is meant to obscure the investments it makes money from. Sunak has repeatedly come under pressure from MPs to reveal the contents of this trust over concerns some of the money could be held offshore - i.e. away from the UK’s tax coffers.

What is Akshata Murty’s non dom status?

In April 2022, allegations emerged in The Independent that Akshata Murty was benefitting from non-domicile tax status - a way of saving money on her UK tax bill.

Ms Murthy’s family business Infosys kept its Moscow office open despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Non dom status is optional for UK residents whose permanent residence is in another country, and permits them to not pay UK tax on their foreign income. Given Infosys is based in India, it means Ms Murty could be saving millions of pounds in tax.

The Guardian reported her lucrative stake in the firm is worth £11.5 million per year and that Ms Murty may have saved up to £20 million on her UK tax bill by being a non dom. The UK tax rate on the kind of dividends she receives would be 39.35%, but India’s rate is much lower for non doms at 20% - or even 10% if certain terms are met.

While it is a legal practice, the morality of her decision to claim non dom status was questioned given she was living in Downing Street and married to a serving Chancellor. At the time, Labour pointed out that Sunak was putting up taxes for “millions of working families” while his family was saving on their own tax bill.

HMRC are likely to get in touch with you soon if you’re self-employed (image: Getty Images)

After intially pushing back against the calls for her to drop her non dom status, Ms Murty eventually announced she would pay UK tax on all of her income. She said she made the decision as she did not want her tax status to be a “distriction” for her husband. In a statement, she said she understood “the British sense of fairness” and had changed her mind “because I want to, not because the rules require me to”.

How was Akshata Murty linked to Russia?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshata Murty also courted controversy in March 2022 after Private Eye revealed her stake in Infosys and said that the firm had not closed its Russian office in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Many businesses opted to pull their operations out of Russia soon after the war began, but Infosys continued to operate in Moscow for more than a month afterwards - a decision which appeared to contradict Rishi Sunak’s advice that firms should pull out of Russia.

It led to allegations that Ms Murty and her husband had been benefitting from Vladimir Putin’s regime - claims Sunak denied in an interview with Sky News. When asked if his wife’s continued shareholding in Infosys flew in the face of his advice to businesses, Sunak said: “I’m an elected politician and I’m here to talk to you about what I’m responsible for. My wife is not.”

When the then-Chancellor was pushed on whether it could be said that his family was benefitting from its ties with Russia, he replied: “No, I really don’t think that’s the case.” Sunak said Infosys’ operational decisions were “up to them” and added that he had “absolutely no idea” about how Infosys had responded to sanctions against Russia given he has “nothing to do with that company”.