The Prime Minister published the tax records after vowing to be transparent over his finances during the Tory leadership election last year

Rishi Sunak has published his personal tax records. (Credit: Getty Images)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has finally released his tax records, showing that he paid more than £432,000 in tax last year.

The Tory leader vowed during the party leadership election last year that he would be transparent about his finances if he were to become the next leader. The tax document, which was published on the government website, takes into account his income collected during his time as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson's leadership, and later as Prime Minister himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During 2021/22, a total of £432,493 was paid towards tax. This included £325,826 towards capital gains of £1.6million - the document described this capital gain as coming from a single US-based investment fund.

While more detail - including his total governmental income of £329, 561 - was revealed in the document, the PM has not yet released a tax return from his US-based incomes as of yet.