Labour grandee Harriet Harman is chair of the Privileges Committee. In Parliament since 1982, she is the longest-standing female MP and a former Cabinet minister.

Harman, due to stand down at the next general election, has long been an outspoken advocate for equality in politics and a strong feminist. She has served in numerous government roles and senior positions in Labour under a succession of leaders, and also served as deputy leader.

Sir Bernard Jenkin is another veteran MP on the committee. A Conservative, he has been in Parliament since 1992.

Camberwell and Peckham MP Harriet Harman. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A veteran Tory Eurosceptic and chairman of the powerful Liaison Committee, he was a critic of Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair - which eventually led to the former PM stepping down - and is an often vocal voice from the backbenches.

Sir Charles Walker, another member of the committee, is standing down at the next election. Another independently minded Conservative backbencher, he made headlines last year for his emotional criticism of the chaos that engulfed the final days of the Truss administration.

Conservative MP Andy Carter, who was elected in 2019 to represent Warrington South, is another member of the committee. Alberto Costa, elected in 2015 for South Leicestershire, is the final Tory member of the committee.

Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue, an MP since 2010, has held a number of shadow ministerial roles during her time in Parliament. She has been a member of the committee since September 2021.