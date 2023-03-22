Boris Johnson will face a televised grilling by MPs over claims he knowingly misled Parliament over partygate, which could lead to him losing his seat.
The former Prime Minister will be questioned for around four hours by the Commons Privileges Committee over his denials that No 10 parties during the pandemic broke lockdown rules. He was among those who received fines from the Metropolitan Police, after an investigation concluded that several gatherings in No 10 breached Covid guidelines at the time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the House of Commons, on several occasions, the then Prime Minister said that rules had been followed at all times. Ahead of the hearing, Johnson acknowledged some of the statements he made had been wrong, but insisted they had not been “intentionally or recklessly” misleading. In evidence released this morning, aides said they warned Johnson against claiming that all coronavirus guidance was followed, however he went ahead and issued a denial at PMQs.
If he is found to have deliberately misled the House then he could be suspended as a MP, potentially leading to a by-election in his west London constituency. The questioning is expected to start from 2pm, and you can watch a live stream on this live blog.
Follow NationalWorld's live blog below, as our writers bring you the latest news, reaction and analysis as Boris Johnson is quizzed over partygate by the Privileges Committee.
The Privileges Committee has published a tranche of evidence ahead of this afternoon's hearing. And some of it is potentially not good news for Boris Johnson.
It includes that former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds warned Johnson against claiming that all Covid guidance had been followed, however he went ahead and denied that rules had been broken at PMQs.
Reynolds wrote that he recalled asking Johnson about a proposed line to say during PMQs “suggesting that all rules and guidance had been followed”.
“He did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules,” the former adviser said.
“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10. He agreed to delete the reference to guidance.”
But, on 8 December 2021, Johnson went on to tell the Commons “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.
Labour grandee Harriet Harman is chair of the Privileges Committee. In Parliament since 1982, she is the longest-standing female MP and a former Cabinet minister.
Harman, due to stand down at the next general election, has long been an outspoken advocate for equality in politics and a strong feminist. She has served in numerous government roles and senior positions in Labour under a succession of leaders, and also served as deputy leader.
Sir Bernard Jenkin is another veteran MP on the committee. A Conservative, he has been in Parliament since 1992.
A veteran Tory Eurosceptic and chairman of the powerful Liaison Committee, he was a critic of Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair - which eventually led to the former PM stepping down - and is an often vocal voice from the backbenches.
Sir Charles Walker, another member of the committee, is standing down at the next election. Another independently minded Conservative backbencher, he made headlines last year for his emotional criticism of the chaos that engulfed the final days of the Truss administration.
Conservative MP Andy Carter, who was elected in 2019 to represent Warrington South, is another member of the committee. Alberto Costa, elected in 2015 for South Leicestershire, is the final Tory member of the committee.
Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue, an MP since 2010, has held a number of shadow ministerial roles during her time in Parliament. She has been a member of the committee since September 2021.
Allan Dorans is the sole SNP member. An MP since 2019, he represents Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock.
It would be a busy day in politics even without Johnson's evidence, however the Privileges Committee is undoubtedly the box office draw. However, there are a number of other important political events happening today, including the vote on the Windsor Framework, which Johnson has said he will vote against. These are:
10.30am the Brexiteer European Research Group is expected to meet to discuss the Stormont Brake vote - which forms part of the Windsor Framework.
12noon PMQs - expect Keir Starmer to ask Rishi Sunak about partygate, as the current PM received a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid rules like Boris Johnson.
2pm Get out the popcorn - Boris Johnson appears in front of the Privileges Committee. You can watch that on this live blog. His evidence is expected to go on for four hours.
2.30pm Stormont Brake vote - both Johnson and former PM Liz Truss have said they will vote against Sunak's Windsor Framework, which is designed to solve issues with the Northern Ireland protocol.
Welcome to NationalWorld's live coverage of Boris Johnson's evidence to the Privileges Committe. He faces a televised grilling by MPs investigating claims he knowingly misled Parliament over partygate.
The former prime minister is expected to be questioned for around four hours by the Commons Privileges Committee, from 2pm onwards, over his denials of No 10 parties during the pandemic in violation of lockdown rules.
If he is found to have deliberately misled the House then he could be suspended as a MP, potentially leading to a by-election in his west London constituency.
Ahead of the hearing, Johnson acknowledged some of the statements he made when the story first broke at the end of 2021 had been wrong, but insisted they had not been “intentionally or recklessly” misleading.
He said claims no rules or guidelines had been broken and that there had been no parties had been made “in good faith” based on assurances he had been given by his advisers, including former No 10 communications director Jack Doyle.
However an interim report by committee early this month noted Mr Johnson had been present at a series of gatherings when it would have been “obvious” to him that social distancing guidelines had been breached. It released internal Downing Street messages showing advisers “struggling” to explain how such conduct was within the rules.
Stay with us!