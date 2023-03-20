MPs on the privileges committee will grill Johnson for several hours over the partygate scandal

Boris Johnson will be questioned by MPs later this week over whether he lied to Parliament about the partygate scandal.

The former PM is due to face the privileges committee on Wednesday in what is likely to be a fraught session, with Johnson expected to deny that he knowingly misled MPs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inquiry is focused on whether Johnson knew he was lying when he told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions on four occasions that there had been no breaches of lockdown guidance in No 10.

Allies of Johnson have been briefing various news outlets that a dossier of evidence supporting his claims will be made public later today (20 March) ahead of the session.

Johnson to publish evidence ahead of session

Johnson’s allies have been busily briefing news outlets in recent days that the former PM will vindicate himself at the select committee hearing, and that a dossier of evidence which will be published beforehand will be the centre of his argument.

He is expected to publish messages from senior civil servants and members of his No 10 team at the time which show they believed the gatherings were allowed under the lockdown rules. Johnson will argue that when he made statements to the house that lockdown regulations were followed he was basing his comments on these messages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A committee spokesperson said: "The committee has invited Mr Johnson to provide written evidence to the inquiry, should he wish, in advance of the oral evidence session. Any such response will be published.

"The committee has said that Mr Johnson may publish his own written evidence, if he chooses, but any such evidence must also be formally submitted to the committee which will itself publish it as soon as is practicably possible after receiving it, after initial analysis (to make sure no redactions of witness names needed, etc).

"The committee would publish on the website in the usual way."

How to watch Boris Johnson’s select committee appearance

Johnson will appear before the committee on Wednesday for an extended session starting at 2pm. The hearing is scheduled to last until 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The session will be streamed live on Parliament Live, on BBC Parliament and will likely be covered live by various news channels.

The committee has indicated that it will ask Johnson why MPs were told that no guidance had been broken “when he knew what the guidance was and was in attendance at gatherings where the guidance was breached,” and why he did not tell MPs about “the gatherings at which he had been present”.

What is the privileges committee?

The Committee on Privileges is a specialist body tasked with investigating potential contempts and breaches of privilege, particularly whether MPs have lied in Parliament.

The committee published an interim report on the matter earlier this month in which it said there was strong evidence to suggest the breaches of Covid rules in No 10 would have been “obvious” to the former PM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

`The report said: "The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.

"There is evidence that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules."

While chaired by a veteran Labour MP, Harriet Harman, the committee is cross-party and has a Conservative majority, with four Conservative MPs, one SNP and another Labour MP.

The committee could recommend that Johnson be suspended from Parliament for ten days, which could lead to a by-election in Johnson’s constituency if 10% of voters sign a recall petition. Johnson would not be prohibited from standing for election.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leader of the house Penny Mordaunt has warned MPs and peers against trying to influence members of the committee while the investigation is ongoing. She said: “They need to be permitted to get on with their work without fear or favour and I would also remind members in this House that this House asked them to do this work. We referred this matter to the committee for them to consider and we asked them to do this work and to do it well, and they should be left to get on with this.