This year’s wealthiest British citizens have been revealed in The Sunday Times Rich List 2022.
The list, which ranks the UK’s billionaires by wealth, has thrown up some surprises as well as recognisable names such as Sir James Dyson and Rishi Sunak.
Within the top 20, there are also some notable sanctioned Russian oligarchs.
Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List again uncovers record wealth and more billionaires than ever before. While many of us are experiencing the greatest cost of living squeeze we can remember the super-rich have had another record year.
“We think our readers will be surprised more of those who have been sanctioned after the invasion of Ukraine haven’t seen a greater hit to their fortunes. But the reality is there is a world of difference between freezing assets and seizing assets.
“Even before the war began many of these billionaires had shifted their wealth beyond the reach of Western authorities. Meanwhile, the rouble’s recovery has shored up the value of oligarch-owned Russian companies. This has the look of a legal quagmire that could last for years.”
Alongside the release of the Rich List, the Giving List was also revealed, detailing the most charitable people in the UK.
Who is on the Sunday Times Rich List 2022?
This year’s Sunday Times Rich List shows that the country has a record amount of billionaires, with 177 calling the UK home.
This includes a mix of financial investors, real estate entrepreneurs and those who have inherited wealth.
The richest people in the UK were named as Sri and Gopi Hinduja - the Indian-born British business brothers have amassed a wealth of more than £23bn, which has doubled in the past year.
Sir James Dyson rose two places to number two with his £23bn wealth. The Dyson Group saw record profits in 2021, with £1.5bn in profit on £6bn of sales.
Reaching the top 20 were also currently-sanctioned Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. The pair are among the prominent Russian tycoons who had been financially sanctioned by the UK, the US and the EU after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
One of the most prominent Russian oligarchs in the UK, Roman Abramovich, has seen his ranking slip considerably from number eight to number 28.
He is down £12.1billion from last year, with the upcoming sale of Chelsea Football Club expecting to having another hit on the businessman’s finances.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have ranked for the first time on the list at number 222 with a combined wealth of £750m.
The pair were embroiled in a scandal earlier this year after it was revealed that Ms Murty had claimed non-domicile status which allowed her to bypass paying tax on foreign income.
Mr Sunak had also referred himself to the government’s ethics advisor after it was revealed that he had held a US green card after becoming an MP and last Chancellor.
Ms Murty, who is an Indian citizen, owns a £690million stake in her family’s IT business Infosys, while Mr Sunak made a bulk of his wealth while working in finance at Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund run by Sir Chris Hohn prior to taking on his parliamentary role.
Since becoming Chancellor, Mr Sunak has set up a blind trust to oversee his investments.
The top 20 wealthiest people in the UK are:
- Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family - £23.472bn
- Sir James Dyson and family - £23bn
- David and Simon Reuben and family - £22.265bn
- Sir Leonard Blavatnik - £20bn
- Guillaume Pousaz - £19.259bn
- Lakshmi Mittal and family - £17bn
- Christoph Henkel and family - £15bn
- Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family - £13.5bn
- Kirsten and Jorn Rausing - £12bn
- Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho - £11.421bn
- Michael Platt - £10bn
- Alisher Usmanov - £10bn
- The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family - £9.726bn
- Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family - £9.6bn
- Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing - £9.49bn
- Anil Agarwal - £9.2bn
- Denise, John and Peter Coates - £8.637bn
- John Fredriksen and family - £8.311bn
- Mikhail Fridman - £8.222bn
- Moshe Kantor - £8bn
Who is on The Sunday Times Giving List 2022?
While the wealthiest people in the country have been revealed, the most charitable people have also been revealed.
The list is populated by celebrities such as F1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton, Liverpool player Mo Salah and rapper Stormzy.
Sir Chris Hohn tops the list, having donated £347.4m - 13.36% of his wealth - to environment, children’s health and gender equality charities.
Other notable names in the top 20 include Sir Elton John, who gave £14.7m to a number of charities, and JK Rowling, who donated £24.9m to children and women’s charities.
The list is ranked by the largest proportion of their wealth given, rather than largest monetary amounts overall.
The full top 20 list is:
- Sir Chris Hohn - 13.36%
- Alan Parker - 8.97%
- Sir Paul Marshall - 8.66%
- Lord Edmiston - 7.22%
- Sir Lewis Hamilton - 6.68%
- Henry Engelhardt - 6.43%
- Ian Wace - 6.22%
- Mo Salah - 6.03%
- Sir Tom Hunter - 5.76%
- Sir Michael Moritz and Harriet Heyman - 4.63%
- Stormzy - 4.58%
- Steve Morgan - 4.55%
- Lord Rothschild - 4.13%
- Sir Elton John - 3.73%
- JK Rowling - 2.93%
- Particia Thompson - 2.93%
- Yan Huo - 2.11%
- Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing - 1.93%
- Lord Laidlaw - 1.76%
- John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw - 1.36%