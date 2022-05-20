The annual list, which ranks the UK’s wealthiest people, shows that the Indian-born British businessmen have ammased a wealth worth tens of billions of pounds

Sri and Gopi Hinduja have been named the UK’s wealiest people in The Sunday Times Rich List 2022.

The annual ranking, which was revealed today, shows that the Indian-born British businessmen have amassed a huge amount of wealth which has almost doubled in the past year.

They join notable billionaires in the top 20 list, with Sir James Dyson, the Duke of Westminster and currently-sanctioned Russian oligarchs also making an appearance.

But who are the Hinduja Brothers - and how did they build their billions?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sri and Gopi Hinduja.

Gopichand Hinduja and Srichand Hinduja have topped the Sunday Times Rich List 2022. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who are Sri and Gopi Hinduja?

Srichand ‘Sri’ Hinduja was born in Karachi in 1935, making him currently 86-years-old.

Gopichand ‘Gopi’ Hinduja is the younger brother of Sri who as born in 1940, making him 82-years-old.

The pair have worked together with family since a young age, with Sri first beginning his career by working in his father’s textile and trading business in Bombay and Terhan.

How much are Sri and Gopi Hinduja worth?

According to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022, Sri and Gopi Hinduja and their family are worth £28.472 billion.

Their wealth increased by £11.472 billion in the past year.

This meant that the pair moved up the rankings from three to one.

How did Sri and Gopi Hinduja make their money?

The Hinduja brothers, who live in London, have mainly made their money in industry and finance.

Sri has had a history in a number of different industries. During the 1960s, he was notable for aquiring the overseas rights to the Bollywood film Sangam, the second-highest grossing film in India in 1964.

In one of the biggest aquisitions of his career up to that point, Sri bough Ashok Leyland and Gulf Oil in the 1980s.

He later aquired the establishment of bakns in Switzerland and India in the 1990s. This propelled him to become of of the country’s most notable businessmen.

In 2012, he joined a consortium alongside Ghouse Mohammed Asif and Hank Paulson to aquire metal liquids manufacturer Houghton International for $1.045bn.

Gopi followed his big brother into business and is the current Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group.

The Hinduja Group was founded by the pair’s father Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja.

The group, which employs 150,000 people worldwide, is a transnational conglomerate which is involved in eleven different sectors, including oil, banking and finance, and real estate.

Do Sri and Gopi Hinduja own property in the UK?

Sri and Gopi have used their wealth to aquire properties in the UK.

The Hinduja family have a home in London’s Carlton House, located nearby Buckingham Palace.

This property is worth around $500million and is believed to be the third most expensive private residence in the world.

Sri and Gopi also own the valuable Old War Office in London’d Whitehall.

A Raffles Hotel is set to be opened within the building.

Who else was on the Sunday Times Rich List 2022?

The Sunday Times Rich List 2022 is populated by the UK’s wealthiest people.

Sri and Gopi came out on top, but they were joined by many notable businesspeople.

The top 20 wealthiest people in the UK are:

Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family - £23.472bn Sir James Dyson and family - £23bn David and Simon Reuben and family - £22.265bn Sir Leonard Blavatnik - £20bn Guillaume Pousaz - £19.259bn Lakshmi Mittal and family - £17bn Christoph Henkel and family - £15bn Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family - £13.5bn Kirsten and Jorn Rausing - £12bn Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho - £11.421bn Michael Platt - £10bn Alisher Usmanov - £10bn The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family - £9.726bn Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family - £9.6bn Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing - £9.49bn Anil Agarwal - £9.2bn Denise, John and Peter Coates - £8.637bn John Fredriksen and family - £8.311bn Mikhail Fridman - £8.222bn Moshe Kantor - £8bn

The newest ranking show that the UK has a record-breaking number of billionaires, with 177 calling Britain home.

Among the top 20 include Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, who were both financially sanctioned by the UK after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The richest woman on the list is Alannah Weston. The Dublin-born billionaire, 50, ranks at number eight on the list alongside her family, with a wealth of £13.5bn.