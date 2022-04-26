As well as being the richest man on the planet - ahead of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos - Elon Musk is famous for high-profile relationships with Amber Heard and Grimes

Elon Musk is arguably the most famous billionaire on earth.

His private life has also been high-profile, with relationships with Grimes and Amber Heard filling gossip columns across the world.

Indeed, Mr Musk’s brief romance with Ms Heard has become part of the defamation trial the actor’s fighting against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Now, the wealthiest man on the planet has secured a deal to buy social media website Twitter in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Elon Musk has a vast business empire that includes Tesla and SpaceX (image: AFP/Getty Images)

So how did Elon Musk get so rich - and what’s his background?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Elon Musk’s background?

Elon Musk was born into a wealthy family in Pretoria, South Africa in 1971.

His mother, Maye, was a dietitian and model who had come from Canada, while his father, Errol, was an engineer.

The future billionaire was reportedly good with computers from a young age and designed a video game when he was just 12-years-old.

A young Elon Musk pictured before Tesla had even put a vehicle into mass-production (image: Getty Images)

He left for Canada at the age of 17 to avoid doing military service for the Apartheid regime and went to Queens University, Ontario before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania in 1992 where he studied physics and business.

After graduating, he briefly enrolled for a physics PhD at Stanford University, California before setting up online business directory Zip2 with his younger brother Kimbal in 1995.

The pair sold the firm in 1999 for $307 million, with Elon Musk himself receiving $22 million from the deal.

How did Elon Musk get rich?

Unlike most other billionaires, Elon Musk made the bulk of his wealth through founding and investing in several successful ventures rather than having one big success, like Jeff Bezos did with Amazon or Mark Zuckerberg with Facebook.

After selling Zip2, he went into online banking and payments with controversial businessman Peter Thiel.

The pair set up what would later become PayPal.

His stake in the business netted him $180 million when it was bought by eBay in 2009.

In 2002, he founded SpaceX with an ambition to colonise Mars using affordable rockets and then ploughed $6 million into Tesla the following year, despite the company having never even built a real car at that point.

SpaceX is now a key part of NASA’s operations having mastered making space flight more affordable (image: Getty Images)

Both firms initially struggled, but by 2008 SpaceX had secured a $1.6 billion deal with NASA and Tesla’s first vehicle - the Model S - went into mass-production in 2012.

Nowadays, SpaceX is a key partner in NASA missions to the International Space Station and the moon, while you often see Tesla’s cars on roads in the US, UK and China.

Elon Musk’s fortune has grown to astronomical levels due to Tesla’s share price, which has tripled in value to more than $1 trillion over the last 18-months.

He currently holds between 17% and 21% of the company’s shares - a stake valued in the region of $170 billion.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk’s 48% stake in $100 billion firm SpaceX makes up most of the rest of his fortune.

Tesla is currently worth more than $1 trillion (image: Getty Images)

As if these ventures weren’t enough, Elon Musk has also set out with two other businesses in the last five years.

The Boring Company is a firm that digs big holes in the ground, while Neuralink is aiming to develop telepathic links to machines - an innovation which could transform the lives of people who have neurological disorders or severe spinal injuries.

Why is Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter?

On 4 April, Elon Musk bought a 9.1% stake in social media giant Twitter before announcing a takeover bid a few days later.

Twitter’s board adopted a ‘limited-duration shareholder rights plan’ - a mechanism that temporarily halted the takeover as it prevented anyone from holding more than a 15% stake in the business until April 2023.

It’s thought Twitter executives did this because they believed their platform is worth more than the £33 billion offered by Mr Musk.

Twitter appears to have changed its mind about an Elon Musk takeover (image: AFP/Getty Images)

However, reports emerged on Monday (25 April) that the social media giant’s board had reportedly met with the billionaire over the weekend.

The change in stance is believed to have come from shareholder pressure, as well as the details about how Elon Musk would finance his bid.

It was confirmed by Twitter later that same day that the businessman has indeed bought the website for an eyewatering $44billion.

Why is Elon Musk controversial?

Elon Musk has always been seen as something of an eccentric personality

For example, in an April 2022 TED Talk he said he couch surfs as he currently doesn’t own a home.

But he is also a divisive figure - loved by people who idolise his ideas and maverick streak, and detested by those who see him as an out of touch rich person with abhorrent views.

Recent controversies surrounding Mr Musk include his downplaying the severity of Covid-19 in March 2020, his free speech stance, and criticism of the working culture at Tesla.

Elon Musk’s business success is in no doubt, but his erratic personality has proved controversial in the business world (image: Getty Images)

Mr Musk has also argued against paying more tax, despite an investigation by news site ProPublica finding he paid a low rate on his rapidly growing wealth between 2014 and 2018.

While his business success is in no doubt, Mr Musk’s erratic public behaviour in recent years has also led to several high profile gaffes that have cost both him and his investors millions of dollars.

One of the most famous was when he smoked weed during a filmed podcast interview with Joe Rogan in 2018 - something which crashed Tesla shares by more than 9%.

That same year, he also blamed marijuana for an announcement he made on Twitter about taking Tesla back into private ownership for $420 a share - the number 420 being a reference to weed.

The Tweet rose the price of Tesla shares by 11% on the day it went out, but the marijuana revelation saw them dive 8.8% just a few weeks later.

It also led to a battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission - a governmental body that regulates stockmarket activity, that said Mr Musk had provided misleading information about his intentions.

Elon Musk has vastly increased the value of Tesla in recent years, but has also cost investors money with his public performances (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The SEC has since opened another investigation into whether Mr Musk and his brother broke insider trading laws after he published a Twitter poll in November 2021 asking his followers whether he should sell off some of his stake in Tesla.

The poll came just hours after his brother had allegedly sold $108 million in Tesla shares.

Mr Musk has made an apparent reference to cannabis again in his bid to buy Twitter, as he cited a share price of $54.20.

What is Elon Musk’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is currently worth $264.6 billion.

To put that figure into perspective, his current wealth is larger than the gross domestic product (GDP) of around 170 world states and economic regions, according to the latest World Bank data.

This includes the GDP of countries like New Zealand, Finland and Portugal.