The Amazon founder and his future wife went public with their relationship back in 2019

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly gotten engaged to his partner of five years, Lauren Sánchez. The two were pictured together on Bezos' $500 million superyacht on Monday (22 May) off the coast of Cannes. The week before, the coupled were see sailing around Mallorca.

According to reports, Bezos popped the question on the yacht, with a source supposedly close to Bezos and Sánchez confirming the engagement to Page Six.

Who is Lauren Sánchez?

Sánchez is an American reporter and TV personality, born on 19 December 1969.

The 51-year-old began her career as a desk assistant in LA with KCOP TV before eventually becoming an anchor on KTVK-TV and Extra in Phoenix.

In 2005, Sánchez became the host of the FOX dance competition So You Think You Can Dance. She left the programme after one season to have her second child.

Over the course of her career, Sánchez has contributed to shows such as Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show, Showbiz Tonight. She continues to be a frequent guest host on The View.

She has also made appearances in a number of films and TV shows, including Fight Club, The Day After Tomorrow, Fantastic Four and Dirt, usually as a news anchor character, or as herself.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend actress Lauren Sanchez at the 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala (Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sánchez has three children from previous relationships - son Nikko, born in 2001, with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, and a son, Evan born in 2006, and daughter, Ella, born in 2008, with Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Sánchez and Whitesell married in 2005, however divorced in 2019 after Bezos posted a statement accusing American Media, Inc attempted to blackmail him over his alleged affair with Sánchez.