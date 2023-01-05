Lord Alan Sugar has been the host and boss of The Apprentice since 2005

Sir Alan Sugar flanked by fellow Apprentice judges Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell

Lord Alan Sugar is a British businessman and media personality who is best known for being the host and boss for the long-running BBC competition series The Apprentice.

The Apprentice has been a flagship programme on the BBC every year since 2005 and this year’s series will mark its 17th season.

Each year thousands of people around the UK apply to be on the show in the hopes of impressing the English billionaire.

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Sugar became a billionaire in 2015.

Find out everything you need to know about the rich people of the UK, including Lord Alan Sugar and his rise to wealth.

Who is Alan Sugar?

Alan Sugar was born in Hackney, east London, in 1947 - he is now a British entrepreneur, media personality, author and politician. In the 2000 New Year Honours, Sugar was knighted for his services to business.

His largest business venture is Amstrad - a consumer electronics company he started in 1968, when he was just 21.

George Graham was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur by chairman Alan Sugar in 1998. (Getty Images)

Between 1991 and 2001, Sugar was the chairman and part-owner of Tottenham Hotspur. During this time the club lifted one major trophy which was the League Cup in the 1998/99 campaign.

Daniel Levy became Tottenham Hotspur owner in 2001 and Sugar sold his final stake in the club for £25 million in 2007.

Later, Sugar was created a life peer as Baron Sugar of Clapton on 20 July 2009

He is most famed for being the big boss since 2005 on BBC reality show, The Apprentice. However, he does not make any profit from hosting the show as he donates his money to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Sugar married his wife Ann Simmons in 1968, and they have three children.

What is Alan Sugar’s net worth in 2022?

Lord Sugar is one of 171 billionaires in the UK - alongside Sir James Dyson and Sir James Ratcliffe.

His estimated net worth is at £1.21billion, which makes him the 138th richest person in the UK.

Born in London’s East End, Sugar grew up in a council flat and his family struggled to make ends meet - a world away from the wealth he knows today.

Who is the richest person in the UK?

The London-based Hinduja brothers Sri,Gopi and family are the richest in the UK with a £28 billion fortune.

The pair are the primary shareholders and chairman of Hinduja Group of companies.

What is The Apprentice?

The Apprentice is a BBC reality competition show, created by Mark Burnett.

14 to 18 business-minded people compete over the course of the season, and one person gets “fired” each episode.

The contestants work in teams to complete a series of business-related challenges, often choosing one member of the team to be a project manager - organising the rest of the team.

The two teams compete against each other, and over all one contestant is in with a chance to win a job with a six-figure salary, as an apprentice for Lord Sugar.