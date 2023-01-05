Littner was absent from season 16 of The Apprentice after he was involved in a bike accident

The Apprentice is returning to BBC One, with Lord Alan Sugar confirming his aide Claude Littner will have a reduced role due to “medical issues” and that Tim Campbell would once again be filling in.

Littner was absent from season 16 of The Apprentice after he was involved in a bike accident that left him sustaining injuries so severe that doctors considered amputating his leg.

Fans had hoped that Littner would be returning to the new series full-time, but it is expected he will only take part in two episodes, including the first one which will see contestants travel to Antigua to sell tours to tourists.

The Apprentice Season 17 will see 18 new candidates compete for the prize of £250,000 towards their businesses idea. Here’s everything we know so far about Claude Littner and what Lord Sugar has said.

Who is Claude Littner?

The 72-year-old American-born British business executive has chaired companies including Amstrad International, Dancall Telecom and Viglen for Lord Sugar.

Claude Littner joined The Apprentice as Lord Sugar’s aide in season 10 (Photo: Getty Images)

He has been married to his wife Thelma since 1976, with the pair having two sons Anthony and Alex and five grandchildren. In 1997, Littner was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was given six months to live. He underwent three years of chemotherapy, as well as stem-cell transplant, and went into remission in March 2000.

Littner joined The Apprentice as Lord Sugar’s aide in season 11.

What happened to him?

The 73-year-old was involved in a bike accident in April 2021. The incident, which occurred near his home in Mill Hill, London left him sustaining injuries so severe that doctors considered amputating his leg and left him having to undergo nine surgeries.

Littner told the PA media in June 2021: “I was just pottering along, I must have been doing no more than 10 kilometres an hour on this sort of two-track road. The next thing I knew, I was on the left-hand side of the street, my bike was in the middle of the road and I didn’t know what happened.

“My wife and my sons were there as well and [the doctors] decided they were going to amputate my leg. And then they had another chat about it and they said, ‘Look, let’s get him into theatre right away tonight and let’s see if we can save his leg’. And I went into theatre and it was a very long operation and they didn’t take my leg off.”

Asked about what had caused the accident, he struggled to recall what led to the injuries, explaining: “I suspect I hit a pothole or something like that, but I must have blanked out at the moment of impact, because the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground.”

Is Claude Littner back on The Apprentice?

The businessman joined The Apprentice as Lord Sugar’s aid in season 11 following the departure of Nick Hewer. Prior to that in the previous 10 seasons he had featured as an interviewer in one of the last stages before the final.

It was hoped that Littner would return to the 2023 season full-time, however speaking to the Radio Times and other press outlets at a Q&A for the new season Lord Sugar explained Littner’s role would be reduced due to “medical issues” and that he would only feature in two episodes.

Lord Sugar said: “Unfortunately, Claude suffered some medical issues and so I was asked to think of someone else.” This means that Tim Campbell who previously filled in for Littner will once again be appearing in the upcoming season.

Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar, and Claude Littner in The Apprentice (Credit: BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston)

Speaking about Campbell’s return Lord Sugar said: “Who better than somebody who’s actually been through the process?” He added: “It was a bit of a no-brainer really because when it comes to making the excuses that these candidates do, you’ve got Tim there, who’s seen it and heard it all.”

Littner has confirmed on Twitter that he will appear in the first episode of The Apprentice which will see the 18 candidates travel to Antigua to sell tours to tourists. Responding to the question: “are you back tomorrow night for #TheApprentice”, Littner replied: “I am”.

What is his net worth?

Reported by Birmingham Live, Littner is worth an estimated £34 million.