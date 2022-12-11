The Apprentice returns for season 17 in January 2023. Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady, Tom Campbell, and Claude Littner will all return

A new crop of entrepreneurs will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Harpreet Kaur - a dessert business owner who won The Apprentice last year - and secure a £250,000 investment in their business from Lord Alan Sugar.

This year, the series is bigger than ever - in the very first episode the contestants will jet off to the Caribbean island nation of Antigua, where they will be tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.

Sir Alan Sugar flanked by fellow Apprentice judges Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell

Who are the contestants on The Apprentice 2023?

18 contestants will take part in the new series of The Apprentice next year - the names of six of them have apparently been leaked - these are the entrepreneurs confirmed to be appearing on the show:

Victoria Goulbourne

The former flight attendant who now shares travel videos on TikTok where she has amassed a large following and has racked in more than 6 million likes. Goulbourne owns her own company, The Sweet Life, an online confectionery site.

Dani Donovan

Dani Donovan owns Mermane Hair Extensions, an Essex-based beauty company and began her business career when she was 20.

Megan Hornby

After being placed on furlough during lockdown Megan launched her own company, Candy Shop, based in Hull, which sells milkshakes and desserts in the city

Rochelle Anthony

Rochelle runs The Dollshouse, a Milton Keynes hair salon, which won a Best Local Business award in 2018. Her brand is believed to be worth around £65,000 but she will be hoping to increase that with the help of Alan Sugar’s investment.

Avi Sharma

Avi quit his job with Barclays and set out to build his own brand - he now hosts Avi TV, an online business video channel. He is also the founder of software development company VISIBY.

ReeceDonnelly

Reece runs The Theatre School of Scotland and previously appeared in Waterloo Road, did voiceover work on Nickelodeon, and auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2012.

Claude Littner will return in a reduced role in season 17

When does the new season of The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice season 17 will begin airing on BBC One on Thursday 5 January at 9pm. Episodes will be released at the same time weekly and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast. The Apprentice: You’re Fired, hosted by Tom Allen will also return and will air straight after the main show on BBC Two.

Who are the judges on The Apprentice 2023?

Lord Alan Sugar will of course return as the head honcho on the show - the British business titan has a net worth of roughly £1.2 billion, making his money through electronics company Amstrad, which he founded.

Sugar will be joined by Baroness Karren Brady, who has been Sugar’s aide on the series since season 11. She is also the vice-chairman of West Ham United.

Tim Campbell, the first ever winner of the UK Apprentice joined the show as an aide in season 16, replacing Claude Littner who was recovering from a serious bike accident. Campbell will be back alongside Karren for season 17 of the show.

Is Claude Littner on The Apprentice 2023?

Whilst Claude will not return as Sugar’s aide in the new series, he is still expected to make an appearance. Claude, who is worth an estimated £34 million and has chaired several companies for Sugar, had to learn to walk again after a serious bike accident in 2021. He will return for two episodes in season 17.